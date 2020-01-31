Former White Sox employees charged in fraudulent ticket sales scheme

Two former White Sox employees have been charged with working with an outside broker to fraudulently sell Sox tickets, according to Jon Seidel of the Chicago Sun-Times. Per the report, ex-ticket sellers James Costello and William O’Neill funneled tickets to a man named Bruce Lee, who would then flip those tickets on StubHub for a massive profit. The scheme seems to have cost the White Sox about $1 million from 2016 to 2019.

Costello has been charged with wire fraud and O’Neill with lying to the FBI. Lee earned the vast majority of the heat, with 11 counts of wire fraud and two for money laundering. Costello and O’Neill allegedly sent Lee a host of complimentary ticket vouchers, which are usually reserved for official team use for players’ friends and family, or groups that the team may be hosting on a particular day. Lee re-sold nearly 35,000 tickets as a result of the operation.

It was first reported in October that the FBI was chasing this lead. Jerry Reinsdorf will sleep well tonight.

