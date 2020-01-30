Reds sign Pedro Strop to one-year, $1.825 million deal

Héctor Gómez of Deportivo Z 101 reported late last night that the Reds and free agent reliever Pedro Strop were nearing agreement on a contract. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed today that the two sides have indeed reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $1.825 million. Strop can earn an additional $1.625 million through performance incentives.

Strop, 34, had a down year for the Cubs this past season, finishing with a 4.97 ERA along with 49 strikeouts and 20 walks over 41 2/3 innings. He ranked among baseball’s best relievers, however, from 2014-18, posting an aggregate 2.61 ERA. Among relievers with at least 200 innings of work in that span of time, Strop’s ERA ranked 17th.

The Reds already have a solid back of the bullpen, so Strop is likely to work in middle relief. If he happens to have a bounce-back year, he can certainly find himself back in high-leverage spots, however.

