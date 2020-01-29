Scott Kazmir mounting comeback attempt

Lefty Scott Kazmir hasn’t appeared in a major league game since 2016 due to various matters including injuries, but he is attempting to make a comeback, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kazmir has been working out in Houston and vsiited the Driveline Baseball facility earlier this month.

Kazmir, 36, has worked out privately for one team and has drawn the interest of a few others. The goal will be to put together a showcase in the hopes of landing a minor league deal. Kazmir said, “At this point, I’ll do whatever it takes to get back.”

Kazmir, once a top prospect, accrued a 4.01 ERA over parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues with the Rays, Angels, Athletics, Dodgers, Indians, and Astros. 297 of his 298 appearances have come as a starter. He’ll probably have to be open to working out of the bullpen as part of his comeback attempt.

