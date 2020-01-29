Scott Kazmir mounting comeback attempt

Lefty Scott Kazmir hasn’t appeared in a major league game since 2016 due to various matters including injuries, but he is attempting to make a comeback, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kazmir has been working out in Houston and vsiited the Driveline Baseball facility earlier this month.
Kazmir, 36, has worked out privately for one team and has drawn the interest of a few others. The goal will be to put together a showcase in the hopes of landing a minor league deal. Kazmir said, “At this point, I’ll do whatever it takes to get back.”
Kazmir, once a top prospect, accrued a 4.01 ERA over parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues with the Rays, Angels, Athletics, Dodgers, Indians, and Astros. 297 of his 298 appearances have come as a starter. He’ll probably have to be open to working out of the bullpen as part of his comeback attempt.
Along with leading a besmirched Astros roster, new manager Dusty Baker will have an additional responsibility as MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand points out: Baker will manage the American League in the 2020 All-Star Game as a result of the Astros winning the AL pennant. He will, of course, be opposed by Dave Martinez, manager of the reigning champion Nationals.
Baker will have his choice of managers/coaches to bring on his All-Star staff this summer. The All-Star festivities will be held on July 14 at Dodger Stadium, which will provide additional intrigue since the Astros and Red Sox both used sign-stealing schemes to help overcome the Dodgers in the 2017 and ’18 World Series. The Astros and Red Sox will likely have their fair share of All-Stars headed to the Midsummer Classic.
Baker’s hiring in Houston was made official earlier today. The 70-year-old comes with 22 years of managing experience, having amassed a 1,863-1,636 (.532) managerial record with four teams dating back to 1993. However, a championship has thus far eluded Baker, a three-time winner of the NL Manager of the Year Award.