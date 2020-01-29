Dusty Baker will manage American League in All-Star Game

Along with leading a besmirched Astros roster, new manager Dusty Baker will have an additional responsibility as MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand points out: Baker will manage the American League in the 2020 All-Star Game as a result of the Astros winning the AL pennant. He will, of course, be opposed by Dave Martinez, manager of the reigning champion Nationals.

Baker will have his choice of managers/coaches to bring on his All-Star staff this summer. The All-Star festivities will be held on July 14 at Dodger Stadium, which will provide additional intrigue since the Astros and Red Sox both used sign-stealing schemes to help overcome the Dodgers in the 2017 and ’18 World Series. The Astros and Red Sox will likely have their fair share of All-Stars headed to the Midsummer Classic.

Baker’s hiring in Houston was made official earlier today. The 70-year-old comes with 22 years of managing experience, having amassed a 1,863-1,636 (.532) managerial record with four teams dating back to 1993. However, a championship has thus far eluded Baker, a three-time winner of the NL Manager of the Year Award.

