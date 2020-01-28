Shelby Miller signs a minor league deal with the Brewers

Shelby Miller re-signed with the Milwaukee Brewers yesterday, agreeing to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Miller, 29, was an All-Star in 2015 with Atlanta but he’s been plagued with injuries since then, including Tommy John surgery. Last year he signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Rangers, but was released in early July. The Brewers then picked him up and he made eight minor league starts, after which Milwaukee released him in late August. Now he’s back.

It seems like eons ago when Miller went 15-9 with a 3.06 ERA for St. Louis in 2013, finishing third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Since the beginning of the 2017 season, however, he has totaled only 82 big league innings.

