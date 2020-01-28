Shelby Miller signs a minor league deal with the Brewers

Shelby Miller re-signed with the Milwaukee Brewers yesterday, agreeing to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Miller, 29, was an All-Star in 2015 with Atlanta but he’s been plagued with injuries since then, including Tommy John surgery. Last year he signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Rangers, but was released in early July. The Brewers then picked him up and he made eight minor league starts, after which Milwaukee released him in late August. Now he’s back.
It seems like eons ago when Miller went 15-9 with a 3.06 ERA for St. Louis in 2013, finishing third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Since the beginning of the 2017 season, however, he has totaled only 82 big league innings.
The Chicago Cubs have signed reliever Jeremy Jeffress to a one-year, $850,000 deal.
While Jeffress is coming off a bad year — due mostly to hip and shoulder problems — this is a surprisingly low figure for Jeffress, who was said to have had a “sizable market” last September, with the Mets, Phillies, Reds, and Rays all rumored to be in on him. It’s also worth noting that he is just a year removed from an excellent 1.29 ERA season with the Brewers. He is reported to be eligible for $200,000 in incentives, which could bring this deal closer to what a reliever of his caliber’s going rate might be.
As for the Cubs, they haven’t been particularly active this offseason — indeed, this is their first free agent acquisition — but I suppose we should give them credit for buying low on a guy who should probably be able to help their bullpen.