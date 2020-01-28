Mitch Moreland signs one-year, $3 million deal with Red Sox

First baseman Mitch Moreland is back with the Red Sox. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the veteran has inked a one-year, $3 million to remain in Boston. The contract calls for a $2.5 million salary for 2020 and includes a 2021 club option worth $3 million with a $500,000 buyout.

Moreland has spent the past three seasons with the Red Sox. Last year, he hit .252/.328/.507 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI over 335 plate appearances. He mostly faced right-handed pitching, platooning at first base with Michael Chavis, Sam Travis, and Steve Pearce.

Moreland will once again platoon at first base with Chavis. Chavis also played second and third base last year, so he could find time at those positions when Moreland is in the starting lineup.

Follow @Baer_Bill