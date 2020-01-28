Mitch Moreland signs one-year, $3 million deal with Red Sox

First baseman Mitch Moreland is back with the Red Sox. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the veteran has inked a one-year, $3 million to remain in Boston. The contract calls for a $2.5 million salary for 2020 and includes a 2021 club option worth $3 million with a $500,000 buyout.
Moreland has spent the past three seasons with the Red Sox. Last year, he hit .252/.328/.507 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI over 335 plate appearances. He mostly faced right-handed pitching, platooning at first base with Michael Chavis, Sam Travis, and Steve Pearce.
Moreland will once again platoon at first base with Chavis. Chavis also played second and third base last year, so he could find time at those positions when Moreland is in the starting lineup.
Robert Murray reports that Brewers infielder Luis Urías underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hamate bone, suffered during a game in the Mexican Pacific Winter League. The club expects him to miss six to eight weeks, which likely means he will not start the regular season on time.
The Brewers acquired Urías from the Padres along with pitcher Eric Lauer in late November in exchange for pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Last season with the Padres, Urías hit .223/.329/.326 across 249 plate appearances. While his offense isn’t anything to write home about, he does play above-average defense with the ability to play several positions.
Urías was slated to be the regular shortstop, so his late start likely means Orlando Arcia will get another chance to prove himself. Arcia has failed to live up to expectations across four seasons in the big leagues thus far.