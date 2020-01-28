Eugenio Suárez undergoes shoulder surgery

The Reds announced on Tuesday that third baseman Eugenio Suárez underwent surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder. His injury was suffered in a swimming pool. While Suárez will be limited at the beginning of spring training, the club anticipates him being ready for the regular season.
Suárez, 28, was among the league’s best power hitters last year, mashing 49 homers while batting .271/.358/.572 with 103 RBI and 87 runs scored over 662 plate appearances. The Mets’ Pete Alonso was the only player to hit more home runs than Suárez last season, going yard 53 times.
Suárez will be a big part of a much-improved Reds roster. The club recently signed Nick Castellanos but has also added Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, and Wade Miley this offseason. The NL Central is truly anyone’s division right now. Well, except for the Pirates.
Robert Murray reports that Brewers infielder Luis Urías underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hamate bone, suffered during a game in the Mexican Pacific Winter League. The club expects him to miss six to eight weeks, which likely means he will not start the regular season on time.
The Brewers acquired Urías from the Padres along with pitcher Eric Lauer in late November in exchange for pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Last season with the Padres, Urías hit .223/.329/.326 across 249 plate appearances. While his offense isn’t anything to write home about, he does play above-average defense with the ability to play several positions.
Urías was slated to be the regular shortstop, so his late start likely means Orlando Arcia will get another chance to prove himself. Arcia has failed to live up to expectations across four seasons in the big leagues thus far.