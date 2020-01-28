Eugenio Suárez undergoes shoulder surgery

The Reds announced on Tuesday that third baseman Eugenio Suárez underwent surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder. His injury was suffered in a swimming pool. While Suárez will be limited at the beginning of spring training, the club anticipates him being ready for the regular season.

Suárez, 28, was among the league’s best power hitters last year, mashing 49 homers while batting .271/.358/.572 with 103 RBI and 87 runs scored over 662 plate appearances. The Mets’ Pete Alonso was the only player to hit more home runs than Suárez last season, going yard 53 times.

Suárez will be a big part of a much-improved Reds roster. The club recently signed Nick Castellanos but has also added Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, and Wade Miley this offseason. The NL Central is truly anyone’s division right now. Well, except for the Pirates.

