Getty Images

Umps will be mic’d up and will give replay explanations starting this year

By Craig CalcaterraJan 27, 2020, 3:54 PM EST
7 Comments

Pedro Gomez of ESPN reports that, starting this season, umpires will be mic’d up and will announce if reviewed calls are upheld or overturned. Gomez adds that they may also explain rules, if necessary.

As it is now, umpires just get on the headset, get the replay decision and then signal the call non-verbally, be it safe, out, or whatever. Fans watching on TV or listening on the radio then get an extended explanation from the broadcast crew about what happened. Or, quite often, an attempt at an explanation, starting with “well, apparently the replay official saw . . .” or something like that. Now it’ll come straight from the crew chief’s mouth.

Joe West is a crew chief, by the way, so if you were worried that he did not get enough screen time before now, he and his colleagues are about to get more.

Marlins sign Brandon Kintzler to one-year, $3.25 million deal

Brandon Kintzler
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 27, 2020, 7:55 PM EST
1 Comment

Jon Morosi reported on Saturday that the Marlins signed veteran reliever Brandon Kintzler to a one-year contract worth $3.25 million. The deal includes a club option for 2020 worth $4 million with a $250,000 buyout, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Kintzler, 35, put up a terrific 2.68 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 13 walks over 57 innings for the Cubs last season. He’s been mostly good in recent years, but relievers in their mid-30’s have had a tough time finding multi-year deals.

The Marlins have a handful of players who could rack up saves this coming season, namely Drew Steckenrider and José Ureña along with Kintzler. The club will likely use spring training to determine an official closer, if they name one at all. The Marlins have also expressed interest in free agent Pedro Strop.