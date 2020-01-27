Getty Images

Diamondbacks acquire Starling Marte from Pirates

By Craig CalcaterraJan 27, 2020, 2:33 PM EST
5 Comments

The Arizona Diamondbacks — employer of All-Star Ketel Marte — acquired Starling Marte and cash considerations from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielder Liover Peguero and right-handed pitcher Brennan Malone. Making it a Marte par-tay in Phoenix.

Starling Marte is coming off a .295/.342/.503 season in which he hit 23 homers and stole 25 bases while manning center field for the Buccos. Center is where Ketel played most of last season, but with Starling on the roster, Ketel will likely move back to second base.

Heading back to Pittsburgh, prospects Liover Peguero and Brennan Malone, each of whom are generally considered to be top-10-ish prospects for Pittsburgh, but not likely top-5-ish. They’ll rank higher in the Pirates’ thinner farm system. Peguero is a shortstop who just turned 19 and hasn’t played above A-ball. Malone, also 19, is a righty pitcher who was the 33rd overall selection in last year’s draft.

Marlins sign Brandon Kintzler to one-year, $3.25 million deal

Brandon Kintzler
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 27, 2020, 7:55 PM EST
1 Comment

Jon Morosi reported on Saturday that the Marlins signed veteran reliever Brandon Kintzler to a one-year contract worth $3.25 million. The deal includes a club option for 2020 worth $4 million with a $250,000 buyout, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Kintzler, 35, put up a terrific 2.68 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 13 walks over 57 innings for the Cubs last season. He’s been mostly good in recent years, but relievers in their mid-30’s have had a tough time finding multi-year deals.

The Marlins have a handful of players who could rack up saves this coming season, namely Drew Steckenrider and José Ureña along with Kintzler. The club will likely use spring training to determine an official closer, if they name one at all. The Marlins have also expressed interest in free agent Pedro Strop.