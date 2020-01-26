The baseball world reacts to news of Kobe Bryant’s death

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were two of nine people who died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California earlier today. Bryant’s death sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world, as well as the sports world at large. Here were a few reactions from the baseball world.
My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families on this sad day.
The impact Kobe had on the world cannot be expressed in words. RIP to a legend and a friend… 🙏🏼
15 hours ago man… I actually cannot believe this. Praying for his family and close friends. Hoping it’s not true https://t.co/WI9UuuTGQ8
Man…. KOBE!! 😢 unbelievable heartbreaking news!! 💔 thoughts and prayers to the families of all the victims in this horrible accident! #RIPKobe
Prayers to the Bryant family. So sad, such a loss for the World 😔
Unreal 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/eDuqHhWnOt
My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life aint fair man. This cant be
Heartbroken. The world needs people like Kobe… devastating. Wow. #MambaMentality
This is so damn sad. Life is so precious. Tell the people you care about that you love them today and every day 🖤 https://t.co/9JMWGz2q2n
As a born and bred LA kid, this is pure devastation. Kobe was LA sports. The grit, the spirit, the fight. Competitively, he was everything we wanted to be. Just thinking of my hometown right now. This cuts deep. 💔
