Dodgers on Astros: “They cheated and got away with it”

Associated PressJan 26, 2020, 6:37 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Dodgers would rather earn a World Series trophy on their own than accept any scraps from the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox, the teams that beat them in 2017 and ’18.

Despite being eager to focus on the upcoming season, several Dodgers publicly for the first time expressed annoyance at the Astros for the sign-stealing system used during the 2017 season, when Houston beat them in seven games in the World Series.

“They cheated and they got away with it,” utilityman Kike Hernandez said Saturday during the team’s annual FanFest outside Dodger Stadium. “I don’t think it hurts more now than it did three years ago when we lost the Series.”

Hernandez said the Dodgers “had our doubts” about the Astros in 2017.

“Everybody warned us. A lot of people told us to worry about them,” Hernandez said. “We just thought it was just rumors, but I guess not.”

Two weeks ago, Major League Baseball released the findings of its investigation, which concluded the Astros used a center-field monitor for real-time video of catchers’ signs and subsequently banged a trash can to alert their hitters of incoming pitches, confirming initial comments by Mike Fiers to The Athletic.

MLB suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the entire season and both were subsequently fired by owner Jim Crane. The team was also fined $5 million.

The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Alex Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston beat the Dodgers. Cora has since been fired.

“Frustrating is probably the floor of my emotions,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

In hindsight, Roberts said pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Yu Darvish received “unfair criticism” for their performances against the Astros in the World Series.

“It’s really frustrating if you look at what could’ve happened,” Roberts said.

Roberts has a long friendship with Hinch, whom he said he hasn’t spoken to since the scandal broke.

“I don’t think it really affects our relationship personally,” Roberts said.

The Los Angeles City Council voted symbolically this week to ask MLB to strip the Astros and Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers.

Thanks but no thanks, third baseman Justin Turner said.

“We don’t want a trophy, we don’t want a fake banner hanging in our stadium,” he said. “We didn’t earn it.”

At the same time, Turner called into question the Astros’ right to call themselves champions.

“It’s hard to feel like they earned it,” he said. “Just not 100% sure if they should be called champions for the rest of their lives.”

Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, was asked whether the Astros have contacted him to apologize or publicly been contrite enough.

“They have not,” he said in answer to both questions.

After initially poring over MLB’s report, Friedman said he’s tried to let it go.

“It’s just wasted energy and effort at this point because that’s taking away from something that we can do to help make ourselves better in 2020,” he said.

Turner said the players want to experience everything that goes along with winning a World Series, including dog-piling on the field after the final out, popping Champagne in the clubhouse, and parading through the city’s streets.

“We want to do it the right way,” he said.

Justin Verlander laughed at after saying Astros were “technologically and analytically advanced”

By Craig CalcaterraJan 26, 2020, 7:23 AM EST
Justin Verlander was at the annual Baseball Writers Association of America banquet last night, on hand to accept the 2019 Cy Young Award. Normally such things are pretty routine events, but nothing is routine with the Houston Astros these days.

During his acceptance speech, Verlander made some comments about the Astros’ “technological and analytical advancements.” The comments were greeted by some laughter in the room as well as some groans. At least one person on hand claimed that other players present were visibly angry.

It’s hard to tell the context of it all without a full video — maybe Verlander meant it as a joke, maybe the reactions were more varied than is being described — but here’s how reporters on hand for it last night are describing it:

If it was a joke it was ill-timed, as not many around the game think the sign-stealing stuff is funny at the moment. Especially in light of the fact that, despite having several opportunities to do so, Astros players have failed to show any accountability for their cheating.

And yes, that includes former Astros Dallas Keuchel, who was praised for “apologizing” at a White Sox fan event on Friday, but whose “apology” was couched in a lot of deflection and excuse-making about how it was just something that was done at the time and about how technology was to blame. Keuchel also tried to minimize it, saying that the Astros didn’t do it all the time. Which is rich given that the most prominent video evidence of their trash can-banging scheme came from a blowout Astros win in a meaningless August game against a losing team. If they were doing it in that situation, please, do not tell me they weren’t doing it when games really mattered.

Anyway, I’d like to think Verlander was just trying to take a stab at a joke here, because Verlander is the wrong guy to be sending to be sending any kind of messages diminishing the cheating given that he has a pretty solid track record of holding other players’ feet to the fire when they get busted.

For example, here he was in 2018 after Robinson Canó got busted for PEDs:

Of course, consistency can be a problem for Verlander when his teammates are on the ones who are on the hook. Here was his response to Tigers infielder Jhonny Peralta being suspended in the wake of the Biogenesis scandal:

“Everybody makes mistakes. He’s my brother. We fight and bleed and sweat together on the baseball field. If my brother makes a mistake, especially if he owns up to it and serves his time, I don’t see how you can hold a grudge or anything like that. “It’s one thing to step up and be a man and own up to his mistake.”

Verlander, it should also be noted, was very outspoken about teams engaging in advanced sign-stealing schemes once upon a time. here he was in 2017, while still with the Tigers, talking about such things in a June 2017 interview with MLive.com.

“We don’t have somebody, but I’m sure teams have a person that can break down signals and codes and they’ll have the signs before you even get out there on the mound.  It’s not about gamesmanship anymore. It used to be, ‘Hey, if you can get my signs, good for you.’ In the past, if a guy on second (base) was able to decipher it on a few pitches, I guess that was kind of part of the game. I think it’s a different level now. It’s not good.”

Which makes me wonder how he felt when he landed on the Astros two months later and realized they had a sophisticated cheating operation underway. If the feelings were mixed, he was able to bury the part of them which had a problem with it, because he’s said jack about it since this all blew up in November. And, of course, has happily accepted the accolades and the hardware he he has received since joining Houston, some of which was no doubt acquired by virtue of a little extra, ill-gotten run support.

Anyway, wake me up when someone — anyone — associated with the Astros shows some genuine accountability about this.