Nationals re-sign Ryan Zimmerman to one-year, $2 million deal

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Nationals have signed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman to a one-year, $2 million contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes an additional $3 million through performance incentives and a full no-trade clause.

It’s no surprise that the two sides have reunited. Zimmerman said previously that he would either suit up for the reigning champion Nationals or “play more golf.” The 34-year-old veteran appeared in 52 games last season, batting .257/.321/.415 with six home runs and 27 RBI over 190 plate appearances.

The Nationals also recently signed Eric Thames, so Zimmerman will likely compose the right side of a platoon at first base, facing left-handed starting pitchers.

