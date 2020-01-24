Nationals re-sign Ryan Zimmerman to one-year, $2 million deal

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Nationals have signed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman to a one-year, $2 million contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes an additional $3 million through performance incentives and a full no-trade clause.
It’s no surprise that the two sides have reunited. Zimmerman said previously that he would either suit up for the reigning champion Nationals or “play more golf.” The 34-year-old veteran appeared in 52 games last season, batting .257/.321/.415 with six home runs and 27 RBI over 190 plate appearances.
The Nationals also recently signed Eric Thames, so Zimmerman will likely compose the right side of a platoon at first base, facing left-handed starting pitchers.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Rockies and shortstop Trevor Story have come to terms on a two-year, $27.5 million deal, buying out his two remaining years of arbitration eligibility.
Story, 27, and the Rockies did not agree on a salary before the deadline earlier this month. Story filed for $11.5 million while the team countered at $10.75 million. The average annual value of this deal — $13.75 million — puts him a little bit ahead this year and likely a little bit behind next year.
This past season in Colorado, Story hit .294/.363/.554 with 35 home runs, 85 RBI, 111 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases over 656 trips to the plate. He also continued to rank among the game’s best defensive shortstops. Per FanGraphs, Story’s 10.9 Wins Above Replacement over the last two seasons is fifth-best among shortstops (min. 1,000 PA) behind Alex Bregman, Francisco Lindor, Xander Bogaerts, and Marcus Semien.
With third baseman Nolan Arenado likely on his way out via trade, one wonders if the same fate awaits Story at some point over the next two seasons.