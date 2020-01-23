Getty Images

Frontier League team names itself the “Florence Y’alls”

By Craig CalcaterraJan 23, 2020, 9:24 AM EST
If you’ve ever found yourself on I-75/71 in Kentucky, just over the river from Cincinnati, you’ve no doubt noticed the water tower for the city of Florence, Kentucky.  Its top is painted with red and white stripes and, instead of featuring the town’s name or the name of the local water concern, it says, “Florence, Y’all.”

The water tower is a nice welcome to Dixie, even if Kentucky isn’t really Dixie. The point is that, if you’re from Ohio or Michigan or someplace and you see it, you know you’re on your way to Lexington or Louisville, or points south. To warmer climes, southern charm and hospitality and, hopefully, a nice little trip.

The folks who support the Frontier League baseball team in Florence no doubt realize the kind of chatter that surrounds that water tower, because they just voted to rename their team:

And they added a handy dandy explainer:

I like it. And I like the idea of naming a baseball team after a notable and much talked-about roadside sign. Which is to say that, if I ever get a baseball team here in Ohio, I’m also gonna name it after a famous sign you see while driving on the interstate not too far from me:

Yeah, that’s a thing. And my baseball team would not even be the first sports thing named after it.

Alternatively, I could put one closer to my house and call it the “ODOT SUCKS.” May be better.

Viva local culture.

Mitch Haniger has setback, will miss Opening Day

By Craig CalcaterraJan 23, 2020, 2:55 PM EST
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said today that outfielder Mitch Haniger had a setback in his rehab from a ruptured testicle (yes, a ruptured testicle) and a groin injury which ended his 2019 season last June. The setback: an injury to his abdominal core while working out. He will likely need surgery and will be out 6-8 to weeks.

Haniger had a breakout 2018 season, hitting .285/.366/.493 with 26 homers and 93 driven in. He had started quickly last season before slumping in May and into early June. Then, on June 6, he fouled a ball hard into his groin resulting in these most unfortunate injuries.

At the moment Dipoto believes Haniger will be able to get in at least some spring training, but he will not be up to speed for Opening Day. Late April, right now, is the projection.