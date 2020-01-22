Royals sign Alex Gordon to a one-year, $4 million deal

Multiple reports are coming out of New York saying that the Mets are finalizing a deal with Luis Rojas to be their manager, replacing Carlos Beltrán.

Beltrán, as you know, stepped down as the Mets’ manager last week in the wake of his being named in Major League Baseball’s report about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. As soon as he was fired speculation about his replacement began to swirl, with most people believing that the club — who had just hired Beltrán and his staff — would go with an internal candidate. That describes Rojas who was their quality control coach. It’s unclear if the rest of what would’ve been Beltrán’s staff will stay on in their current roles or if Rojas will name anyone to his staff himself.

Rojas, 38, had been a manager in the Mets’ minor league season for several years before ascending to the big league staff last season. He received multiple interviews for the top job following Mickey Callaway’s firing in October, before the Mets went with Beltrán.

As a point of trivia, he is the brother of Moises Alou, the son of Felipe Alou, and the nephew of Matty and Jesus Alou. The family name is actually Roajs, but the Alous all go by the last name of Felipe Alou’s mother.

