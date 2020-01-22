Phillies sign Francisco Liriano and Neil Walker to minor league deals

Robert Murray and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported earlier, respectively, that the Phillies signed pitcher Francisco Liriano and infielder Neil Walker to minor league contracts. If he makes the major league roster, Liriano will earn a salary of $1.5 million with an additional $1.25 million available through performance incentives. Walker’s contract information is not yet known.
Liriano, 36, struggled from 2016-18 but enjoyed a productive year out of the bullpen for the Pirates this past season. He posted a 3.47 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 35 walks over 70 innings. The lefty was quite effective against same-handed batters, limiting fellow lefties to a .659 OPS. That would figure to be a key component if Liriano makes the Phillies’ Opening Day roster.
Walker, 34, hit .261/.344/.395 with eight home runs and 38 RBI over 381 plate appearances with the Marlins last year. The veteran is versastile, having played first, second, and third base along with both corner outfield spots in recent seasons. Despite Walker’s versatility, it is tough to see room on the Phillies’ roster for him, barring injuries to other players. It never hurts to have depth.
Multiple reports are coming out of New York saying that the Mets are finalizing a deal with Luis Rojas to be their manager, replacing Carlos Beltrán.
Beltrán, as you know, stepped down as the Mets’ manager last week in the wake of his being named in Major League Baseball’s report about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. As soon as he was fired speculation about his replacement began to swirl, with most people believing that the club — who had just hired Beltrán and his staff — would go with an internal candidate. That describes Rojas who was their quality control coach. It’s unclear if the rest of what would’ve been Beltrán’s staff will stay on in their current roles or if Rojas will name anyone to his staff himself.
Rojas, 38, had been a manager in the Mets’ minor league season for several years before ascending to the big league staff last season. He received multiple interviews for the top job following Mickey Callaway’s firing in October, before the Mets went with Beltrán.
As a point of trivia, he is the brother of Moises Alou, the son of Felipe Alou, and the nephew of Matty and Jesus Alou. The family name is actually Rojas, but the Alous all go by the last name of Felipe Alou’s mother.