Miller Park will become “American Family Field”

By Craig CalcaterraJan 22, 2020, 10:22 AM EST
As we wrote last year, this year will be the last year the Milwaukee Brewers play in Miller Park. No, they’re not getting a new building. The old building is getting a new name, as the naming rights deal MillerCoors (or whatever they were called then) bought when the park opened expires following the 2020 season. The new name as of January 1, 2021:  American Family Field.

From yesterday’s official announcement:

“The name American Family Field incorporates what we learned from fans, the Brewers and marketing research that included analysis of our brand and other sporting venue names.”

That’s rather corporate-speaky, but at least “American Family Field” sounds at least kinda organic if you forget for a moment that it’s an insurance company. Kind of how like Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati or Progressive Field in Cleveland work as both corporate names and descriptors that, at least arguably, sound organic. Really: I have met people who didn’t realize the Reds pay in a park named after an insurer. They just assumed it was a really great, totally American ballpark. It’s almost quaint in this day and age. Certainly better than some other really, really ridiculous ballpark names I could mention.

At the risk of further romanticizing corporate naming rights, I’ll say that I’m at least a little sad to see the moniker “Miller Park” go.

The big beer company that was once based in St. Louis no longer owns the Cardinals, but it’d be weird for them not to play in “Busch Stadium.” Coors Field, likewise, seems appropriate for the Rockies, partially because it’s the only name that ballpark has ever had, partially because both the Rockies and Coors are so strongly identified as Colorado institutions. The same could be said for Miller Park. Miller is no longer a Milwaukee company — it’s based in Chicago — and none of these other beer companies have been local concerns for ages and ages, but Miller was the name of the stadium housing the only baseball team which is specifically named as a nod to the brewing industry. It just seemed right somehow. Baseball goes with beer and beer goes with Milwaukee, ya know?

But that’s just me romanticizing water, hops, yeast and barley. Beyond that, the march of time — and the payment of millions by other entities — goes on.

Mets to name Luis Rojas their new manager

By Craig CalcaterraJan 22, 2020, 1:04 PM EST
Multiple reports are coming out of New York saying that the Mets are finalizing a deal with Luis Rojas to be their manager, replacing Carlos Beltrán.

Beltrán, as you know, stepped down as the Mets’ manager last week in the wake of his being named in Major League Baseball’s report about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. As soon as he was fired speculation about his replacement began to swirl, with most people believing that the club — who had just hired Beltrán and his staff — would go with an internal candidate. That describes Rojas who was their quality control coach. It’s unclear if the rest of what would’ve been Beltrán’s staff will stay on in their current roles or if Rojas will name anyone to his staff himself.

Rojas, 38, had been a manager in the Mets’ minor league season for several years before ascending to the big league staff last season. He received multiple interviews for the top job following Mickey Callaway’s firing in October, before the Mets went with Beltrán.

As a point of trivia, he is the brother of Moises Alou, the son of Felipe Alou, and the nephew of Matty and Jesus Alou. The family name is actually Roajs, but the Alous all go by the last name of Felipe Alou’s mother.