George Springer
George Springer, Astros agree on $21 million salary for 2020

By Bill BaerJan 16, 2020, 11:51 AM EST
The Astros and outfielder George Springer could not come to an agreement before last week’s deadline for arbitration-eligible players and their teams to submit salary figures. Springer filed at $22.5 million while the Astros submitted $17.5 million.

Teams and players can still reach an agreement prior to going to an arbitration hearing next month. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, that’s what happened with the Astros and Springer. The two sides agreed on a $21 million salary for the 2020 season plus incentives for winning awards.

Springer, 30, had the best season of his career last year, batting .292/.383/.591 with 39 home runs, 96 RBI, and 96 runs scored over 556 plate appearances. Baseball Reference credited him with 6.2 Wins Above Replacement, an outstanding number.

Giants sign Drew Smyly to one-year deal

Drew Smyly
By Bill BaerJan 16, 2020, 2:18 PM EST
The Giants announced on Thursday that the club inked pitcher Drew Smyly to a one-year contract. As Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area notes, the contract is of the major league variety.

Smyly, 30, split last season between the Rangers and Phillies with a stint with the Brewers in between. He did not appear in a major league game with the Brewers. In aggregate, Smyly posted a 6.24 ERA with 120 strikeouts and 55 walks over 114 innings.

Smyly will vie for a spot at the back of the Giants’ starting rotation. If he doesn’t make the cut, he could work out of the bullpen. Pitching in the spacious confines of Oracle Park should help Smyly, who gave up 19 homers in Texas and 13 in Philly last season in more hitter-friendly parks.