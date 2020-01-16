The Astros and outfielder George Springer could not come to an agreement before last week’s deadline for arbitration-eligible players and their teams to submit salary figures. Springer filed at $22.5 million while the Astros submitted $17.5 million.

Teams and players can still reach an agreement prior to going to an arbitration hearing next month. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, that’s what happened with the Astros and Springer. The two sides agreed on a $21 million salary for the 2020 season plus incentives for winning awards.

Springer, 30, had the best season of his career last year, batting .292/.383/.591 with 39 home runs, 96 RBI, and 96 runs scored over 556 plate appearances. Baseball Reference credited him with 6.2 Wins Above Replacement, an outstanding number.

