New Mets manager Carlos Beltrán is resigning, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports. The report has been confirmed by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Beltrán joins A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora as managers to have lost their jobs in the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigations into sign-stealing operations by the Astros and Red Sox. Beltrán was the only player named specifically in MLB’s report and was not given a punishment by the league, unlike Hinch and former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who were each suspended without pay for one year.

The Mets will now have to find a new manager. The club could consider internal candidates such as bench coach Hensley Meulens and quality control coach Luis Rojas, or look outside the organization. Eduardo Perez, Dusty Baker, Buck Showalter, and John Gibbons are some potential considerations.

Update: The Mets and Beltrán have released a statement.

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen:

We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways. This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s best interest for Carlos to move forward as Manager of the New York Mets. We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future.

Beltrán:

At a meeting this morning with Jeff and Brodie we mutually agreed to part ways. I’m grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn’t let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future.

