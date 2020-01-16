Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Álex Romero suspended 20 games for attacking Gabriel Lino with bat

Jan 16, 2020, 12:58 PM EST
Last week, former major league outfielder Álex Romero attacked catcher Gabriel Lino with his bat during a Venezuelan winter league game. Things were already tense prior to the attack as the benches of both Caribes de Anzoátegui and Águilas del Zulia emptied, resulting in several ejections. In the eighth inning, pitcher Angel Nesbitt threw a fastball behind Romero, which prompted Romero to swing his bat several times at Lino before their teammates spilled out into the field.

Here’s a video of the incident, via Daniel Álvarez Montes of El Extrabase:

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League has suspended Romero 20 games as a result of his actions. Nesbitt has been suspended for the remainder of the Venezuelan winter league postseason. Both players have the opportunity to appeal their punishments.

Hopefully that’s the end of the bad blood between the two teams.

Giants sign Drew Smyly to one-year deal

Jan 16, 2020, 2:18 PM EST
The Giants announced on Thursday that the club inked pitcher Drew Smyly to a one-year contract. As Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area notes, the contract is of the major league variety.

Smyly, 30, split last season between the Rangers and Phillies with a stint with the Brewers in between. He did not appear in a major league game with the Brewers. In aggregate, Smyly posted a 6.24 ERA with 120 strikeouts and 55 walks over 114 innings.

Smyly will vie for a spot at the back of the Giants’ starting rotation. If he doesn’t make the cut, he could work out of the bullpen. Pitching in the spacious confines of Oracle Park should help Smyly, who gave up 19 homers in Texas and 13 in Philly last season in more hitter-friendly parks.