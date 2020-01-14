Where do the Red Sox go from here?

The Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora on Tuesday evening, which puts first-year chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran in an uncomfortable position with under a month remaining until spring training begins. Every managerial opening has been filled, with the exception of the Astros, who had one open up yesterday after dismissing A.J. Hinch under similar circumstances. Where do the Red Sox go from here?

Bench coach Ron Roenicke would appear to be the most likely candidate to be the club’s interim manager. Roenicke managed the Brewers from 2011-15, leading them to a solid 342-331 record. You can certainly do worse in a pinch.

The Red Sox could also go outside the organization and try to convince Bruce Bochy to return to managing. Bochy left the Giants at the end of the 2019 season, ending a tremendous 13-year run in San Francisco in which the club won three championships. Bochy intends to manage the French national team in the World Baseball Classic.

Dusty Baker would be another interesting candidate. The 70-year-old last managed the Nationals in 2016-17 to great success, albeit not the level of success they wanted and eventually realized this past season. Baker has 22 years of major league managerial experience under his belt and would bring some good will to a franchise that, at the moment, sorely needs it.

In a similar vein, the Red Sox could consider Buck Showalter, who most recently was at the helm of the Orioles from 2010-18. The O’s were rebuilding towards the latter end of that stretch and he showed the patience of a saint, perhaps a useful skill as Boston tries to mend its reputation around baseball.

If the Red Sox don’t want to go the flashy route, there’s always John Gibbons. Gibbons managed the Blue Jays for 11 total seasons split between two separate stints from 2004-08 and 2013-18. Oddsmakers are also considering pitching coach Dave Bush, hitting coach Tim Hyers, third base coach Carlos Febles, special assistant to the GM Jason Varitek, and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

Let’s not forget that the Red Sox are trying to be both somewhat competitive while shrinking payroll. They went 84-78, finishing in third place in their championship defense season last year. Per Cot’s Contracts, their payroll as it pertains to the competitive balance tax sits at over $225 million. They risk remaining over the threshold for a third consecutive season, which comes with costly penalties. At some point this year, the Red Sox may decide to trade David Price, Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez, or perhaps even 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts in order to get their payroll under the $208 million line.

No matter who the Red Sox end up choosing to lead the team in 2020 — likely Roenicke — it’s going to be an interesting year in Boston, that’s for sure.

Mike Minor has the last laugh with Alex Cora

On September 26 last year, Rangers starter Mike Minor was on the precipice of a career milestone: his 200th strikeout of the season. He entered that afternoon’s start against the Red Sox at 191, and ended up racking up eight through eight innings of work.

In the ninth inning, Minor got the first out on a Sandy León fly out to left field. The next batter, Chris Owings, popped up about halfway down the first base line. First baseman Ronald Guzmán didn’t make much of an effort to make the catch, letting the ball drop in foul territory. With a new lease on strikeout No. 200, Minor threw a change-up high and inside that was generously called strike three. Manager Chris Woodward lifted Minor from the game with milestone in tow. José Leclerc struck out Marco Hernández to end the game.

After the game, Alex Cora — then the manager of the Red Sox — expressed displeasure with how the Rangers handled Minor’s milestone. Cora said, “I’m just happy our guys play the game the right way.”

Cora has since been embroiled in controversy as Major League Baseball has investigated the Astros’ use of technology to steal and relay signs during their 2017 championship season, when Cora was the bench coach. Cora then went on to become the manager of the Red Sox, leading them to a championship in 2018. MLB’s investigation of Cora’s Red Sox is ongoing. Fired by the Red Sox earlier today, Cora is facing what would seem to be a one-year suspension at minimum and very likely multiple years.

Minor gets to have the last laugh with Cora. After today’s news, Minor tweeted:

“Pete” refers to Pete Abraham, the Red Sox beat writer for The Boston Globe. Following last year’s kerfluffle, Abraham tweeted, “Mike Minor’s 200th strikeout should have a big asterisk. That was bush. Chasing a milestone that way is unprofessional.”

So make that two last laughs for Minor.