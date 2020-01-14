Red Sox dismiss Alex Cora

By Bill BaerJan 14, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
Alex Cora has been fired by the Red Sox, the club announced in a statement released on Tuesday evening. The statement, on behalf of principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, and CEO Sam Kennedy, reads:

Today we met to discuss the Commissioner’s report related to the Houston Astros investigation. Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways.

This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We all miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico.

Cora also released a statement through the club:

I want to thank John, Tom, Sam, the players, our coaching staff and the entire Red Sox organization. I especially want to thank my family for their love and support.

We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization. I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward. My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston. I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico. This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly.

Major League Baseball released a report based upon its investigation into allegations of sign-stealing via the use of technology when Cora was a bench coach for the Astros. Cora is essentially painted as the mastermind of the whole scheme and is currently still under investigation by the league for similar allegations as manager of the Red Sox in 2018, when the club won the World Series.

MLB suspended Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch each for one year. They were later dismissed by the club. Cora is looking at a similar, if not bigger punishment from the league. His dismissal from the Red Sox is anything but a surprise.

Mike Minor has the last laugh with Alex Cora

Mike Minor
By Bill BaerJan 14, 2020, 10:30 PM EST
On September 26 last year, Rangers starter Mike Minor was on the precipice of a career milestone: his 200th strikeout of the season. He entered that afternoon’s start against the Red Sox at 191, and ended up racking up eight through eight innings of work.

In the ninth inning, Minor got the first out on a Sandy León fly out to left field. The next batter, Chris Owings, popped up about halfway down the first base line. First baseman Ronald Guzmán didn’t make much of an effort to make the catch, letting the ball drop in foul territory. With a new lease on strikeout No. 200, Minor threw a change-up high and inside that was generously called strike three. Manager Chris Woodward lifted Minor from the game with milestone in tow. José Leclerc struck out Marco Hernández to end the game.

After the game, Alex Cora — then the manager of the Red Sox — expressed displeasure with how the Rangers handled Minor’s milestone. Cora said, “I’m just happy our guys play the game the right way.”

Cora has since been embroiled in controversy as Major League Baseball has investigated the Astros’ use of technology to steal and relay signs during their 2017 championship season, when Cora was the bench coach. Cora then went on to become the manager of the Red Sox, leading them to a championship in 2018. MLB’s investigation of Cora’s Red Sox is ongoing. Fired by the Red Sox earlier today, Cora is facing what would seem to be a one-year suspension at minimum and very likely multiple years.

Minor gets to have the last laugh with Cora. After today’s news, Minor tweeted:

“Pete” refers to Pete Abraham, the Red Sox beat writer for The Boston Globe. Following last year’s kerfluffle, Abraham tweeted, “Mike Minor’s 200th strikeout should have a big asterisk. That was bush. Chasing a milestone that way is unprofessional.”

So make that two last laughs for Minor.