Red Sox dismiss Alex Cora

Alex Cora has been fired by the Red Sox, the club announced in a statement released on Tuesday evening. The statement, on behalf of principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, and CEO Sam Kennedy, reads:

Today we met to discuss the Commissioner’s report related to the Houston Astros investigation. Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways. This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We all miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico.

Cora also released a statement through the club:

I want to thank John, Tom, Sam, the players, our coaching staff and the entire Red Sox organization. I especially want to thank my family for their love and support. We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization. I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward. My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston. I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico. This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly.

Major League Baseball released a report based upon its investigation into allegations of sign-stealing via the use of technology when Cora was a bench coach for the Astros. Cora is essentially painted as the mastermind of the whole scheme and is currently still under investigation by the league for similar allegations as manager of the Red Sox in 2018, when the club won the World Series.

MLB suspended Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch each for one year. They were later dismissed by the club. Cora is looking at a similar, if not bigger punishment from the league. His dismissal from the Red Sox is anything but a surprise.

