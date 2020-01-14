Odubel Herrera
Phillies designate Odúbel Herrera for assignment

By Bill BaerJan 14, 2020, 4:18 PM EST
No surprise here: The Phillies announced on Tuesday that outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been designated for assignment. The open roster spot will go to outfielder Nick Martini, who was claimed off waivers from the Reds.

Herrera, 28, was arrested in Atlantic City last May for domestic violence. MLB ultimately suspended him for the remainder of the 2019 season, though the charges were eventually dropped.

The Phillies still owe Herrera the $20.5 million remaining on his five-year, $30.5 million contract.

Martini, 29, spent last season with the Athletics and Padres, mostly with Triple-A Las Vegas. There, he hit .328/.432/.482 with eight home runs and 42 RBI over 329 plate appearances. In 109 trips to the dish in the big leagues last year, Martini hit .226/.330/.323. He will likely begin the 2020 campaign with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Angels acquire Matt Andriese from Diamondbacks

Matt Andriese
By Bill BaerJan 14, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that the club sent pitcher Matt Andriese to the Angels in exchange for minor league hurler Jeremy Beasley.

Andriese, 30, recently agreed to a one-year, $1.395 million contract with the Diamondbacks to avoid arbitration in his second year of eligibility. He’s coming off a year in which he posted a 4.71 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 27 walks over 70 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Previously in his career, he pitched out of the rotation for the Rays but began mainly relieving last year.

Beasley, 24, spent most of last season with Double-A Mobile, where he compiled a 4.06 ERA with a 102/42 K/BB ratio over 108 2/3 innings out of the rotation.