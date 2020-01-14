Phillies designate Odúbel Herrera for assignment

No surprise here: The Phillies announced on Tuesday that outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been designated for assignment. The open roster spot will go to outfielder Nick Martini, who was claimed off waivers from the Reds.

Herrera, 28, was arrested in Atlantic City last May for domestic violence. MLB ultimately suspended him for the remainder of the 2019 season, though the charges were eventually dropped.

The Phillies still owe Herrera the $20.5 million remaining on his five-year, $30.5 million contract.

Martini, 29, spent last season with the Athletics and Padres, mostly with Triple-A Las Vegas. There, he hit .328/.432/.482 with eight home runs and 42 RBI over 329 plate appearances. In 109 trips to the dish in the big leagues last year, Martini hit .226/.330/.323. He will likely begin the 2020 campaign with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

