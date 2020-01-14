Getty Images

How exciting: Braves rename their ballpark ‘Truist Park’

By Craig CalcaterraJan 14, 2020, 11:25 AM EST
Last year North Carolina-based BB&T bank bought SunTrust Bank, creating the sixth largest bank in the country. The bank’s new name: “Truist.” I don’t care about that, but given that the baseball team I root for plays in a place that was originally called SunTrust Park, I did wonder what the name of the park would be called going forward.

As of today, we have that answer: the Braves and Truist just announced the new name: Truist Park. Which is exactly what I guessed they’d name it last year. Hey, you pay millions for an advertising campaign, you’re gonna slap your name on it.

As I noted last year, “Truist” is not a real word, but it’s the 21st century, so I’m not sure that even matters anymore.

What does “Truist” mean, anyway? Here’s what they said last year when they announced the bank name:

The name underscores BB&T’s and SunTrust’s reputations for trust, transparency and honesty, Dontá Wilson, BB&T chief digital and client experience officer, told the Observer this week. “Truist really is conveying a message that we’re going to stay true to our legacy,” he said.

The name also reflects the new bank’s plan to provide better technology to customers, Wilson said.

If that doesn’t get you excited for a ballgame, nothing will.

Cardinals acquire Austin Dean from Marlins

By Bill BaerJan 14, 2020, 6:25 PM EST
The Cardinals acquired outfielder Austin Dean from the Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielder Diowill Burgos, the club announced on Tuesday. Dean was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week.

Dean, 26, has a .223/.268/.388 slash line along with 10 homers and 35 RBI over 311 plate appearances since debuting in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A New Orleans have been terrific, however, owning a .944 OPS across 160 games at that level. The Cardinals hope they are better able to translate that into big league success.

Burgos, 18, spent last season on the Dominican Summer League as well as in the Gulf Coast League, batting an aggregate .316/.420/.579 with 30 extra-base hits, 50 RBI, and 41 runs scored in 251 plate appearances.