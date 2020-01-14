Cardinals acquire Austin Dean from Marlins

The Cardinals acquired outfielder Austin Dean from the Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielder Diowill Burgos, the club announced on Tuesday. Dean was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week.

Dean, 26, has a .223/.268/.388 slash line along with 10 homers and 35 RBI over 311 plate appearances since debuting in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A New Orleans have been terrific, however, owning a .944 OPS across 160 games at that level. The Cardinals hope they are better able to translate that into big league success.

Burgos, 18, spent last season on the Dominican Summer League as well as in the Gulf Coast League, batting an aggregate .316/.420/.579 with 30 extra-base hits, 50 RBI, and 41 runs scored in 251 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill