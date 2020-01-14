Angels acquire Matt Andriese from Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that the club sent pitcher Matt Andriese to the Angels in exchange for minor league hurler Jeremy Beasley.
Andriese, 30, recently agreed to a one-year, $1.395 million contract with the Diamondbacks to avoid arbitration in his second year of eligibility. He’s coming off a year in which he posted a 4.71 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 27 walks over 70 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Previously in his career, he pitched out of the rotation for the Rays but began mainly relieving last year.
Beasley, 24, spent most of last season with Double-A Mobile, where he compiled a 4.06 ERA with a 102/42 K/BB ratio over 108 2/3 innings out of the rotation.
The Cardinals acquired outfielder Austin Dean from the Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielder Diowill Burgos, the club announced on Tuesday. Dean was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week.
Dean, 26, has a .223/.268/.388 slash line along with 10 homers and 35 RBI over 311 plate appearances since debuting in 2018. His numbers at Triple-A New Orleans have been terrific, however, owning a .944 OPS across 160 games at that level. The Cardinals hope they are better able to translate that into big league success.
Burgos, 18, spent last season on the Dominican Summer League as well as in the Gulf Coast League, batting an aggregate .316/.420/.579 with 30 extra-base hits, 50 RBI, and 41 runs scored in 251 plate appearances.