Angels acquire Matt Andriese from Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that the club sent pitcher Matt Andriese to the Angels in exchange for minor league hurler Jeremy Beasley.

Andriese, 30, recently agreed to a one-year, $1.395 million contract with the Diamondbacks to avoid arbitration in his second year of eligibility. He’s coming off a year in which he posted a 4.71 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 27 walks over 70 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Previously in his career, he pitched out of the rotation for the Rays but began mainly relieving last year.

Beasley, 24, spent most of last season with Double-A Mobile, where he compiled a 4.06 ERA with a 102/42 K/BB ratio over 108 2/3 innings out of the rotation.

Follow @Baer_Bill