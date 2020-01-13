Alex Cora is a dead man walking

By Craig CalcaterraJan 13, 2020, 4:17 PM EST
20 Comments

Today’s suspensions and subsequent firings of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow — along with the loss of high draft picks and a $5 million fine — constitute major sanctions arising out of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

But there’s another shoe to drop. And it’s almost certainly going to drop on Red Sox’ manager Alex Cora.

Rob Manfred’s full report about the sign-stealing in Houston calls out many people, but Cora is slammed more than anyone. The report says that the sign-stealing was primarily player-driven, but it states that Cora, then the bench coach of the Astros, played a key role in setting it up.

Relevant parts of the report:

  • Alex Cora (Bench Coach). Cora was involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players’ conduct.”
  • “Early in the season, Alex Cora, the Astros’ Bench Coach, began to call the replay review room on the replay phone to obtain the sign information . . . Cora arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed immediately outside of the Astros’ dugout . . . witnesses consistently describe this new scheme as player-driven, and with the exception of Cora, non-player staff, including individuals in the video replay review room, had no involvement in the [trash can] banging scheme . . .”
  • “The attempt by the Astros’ replay review room staff to decode signs using the center field camera was originated and executed by lower-level baseball operations employees working in conjunction with Astros players and Cora . . .”
  • “Hinch neither devised the banging scheme nor participated in it. Hinch told my investigators that he did not support his players decoding signs using the monitor installed near the dugout and banging the trash can, and he believed that the conduct was both wrong and distracting. Hinch attempted to signal his disapproval of the scheme by physically damaging the monitor on two occasions, necessitating its replacement. However, Hinch admits he did not stop it and he did not notify players or Cora that he disapproved of it.”

Hinch was opposed to the scheme and had nothing to do with its development. He was suspended for a year, and fired, however, because he didn’t do anything to stop it.

In the report Cora, in contrast, reads like he was the mastermind. The key man. That he did so as a coach of the Astros, then moved on to a second team and continued a sign-stealing scheme, all after that team had already been fined and warned against it the previous season with the Apple Watch business, is some dire freakin’ stuff.

Manfred says in his report that Cora’s discipline has not yet been decided and that it will come when he is done investigating the Red Sox’ sign-stealing. No matter when it comes, I cannot imagine how Cora will not receive substantially more discipline than Hinch. And assuming that means at least a multi-year suspension, I do not see how he is not fired by the Boston Red Sox.

A.J. Hinch releases statement after being suspended and fired

A.J. Hinch
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 13, 2020, 7:04 PM EST
8 Comments

Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch has issued a statement after being suspended for one year by Major League Baseball earlier today and after the Astros subsequently dismissed him. His former colleague, Jeff Luhnow, also issued a statement. They are in direct contrast to each other. Whereas Luhnow shirked responsibility and sought to blame others, Hinch simply accepted responsibility.

Hinch’s statement, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle:

I appreciate Commissioner Manfred’s unwavering commitment to upholding the best interests of baseball. I regret being connected to these events, am disappointed in our club’s actions within this timeline, and I accept the Commissioner’s decision.

As a leader and Major League Manager, it is my responsibility to lead players and staff with integrity that represents the game in the best possible way. While the evidence consistently showed I didn’t endorse or participate in the sign stealing practices, I failed to stop them and I am deeply sorry.

I apologize to Mr. Crane for all negative reflections this may have had on him and the Astros organization. To the fans, thank you for your continued support through this challenging time – and for this team. I apologize to all of you for our mistakes but I’m confident we will learn from it – and I personally commit to work tirelessly to ensure I do.

My time in Houston has provided some of the greatest moments in my career and those memories will always be near and dear to me and my family. I regret that my time with the Astros has ended, but will always be a supporter of the club, players, and staff I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. I wish them the best in the future of the game I love.

Indeed, Manfred’s report more or less vindicated Hinch. Manfred wrote, “Hinch told my investigators that he did not support his players decoding signs using the monitor installed near the dugout and banging the trash can, and he believed that the conduct was both wrong and distracting. Hinch attempted to signal his disapproval of the scheme by physically damaging the monitor on two occasions, necessitating its replacement.”

Just as importantly, however, Manfred said, “Hinch admits he did not stop it and he did not notify players or [Alex Cora, then the Astros’ bench coach] that he disapproved of it, even after the Red Sox were disciplined in September 2017. Similarly, he knew of and did not stop the communication of sin information from the replay review room, although he disagreed with this practice as well and specifically voiced his concerns on at least one occasion about the use of the replay phone for this purpose.”

Hinch, like many in the Astros organization, didn’t always have the best response when embroiled in a scandal, but he did well with this statement in the wake of his suspension and firing, especially when compared to Luhnow’s statement. One wonders if his apparent contrition might help him more easily find work in baseball when his suspension is over following the completion of the 2020 season.