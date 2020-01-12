Rangers ink Todd Frazier to one-year, $5 million deal

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers have signed free agent third baseman Todd Frazier. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand adds that Frazier will earn $3.5 million in 2020 and can receive a $1.5 million buyout next year if the Rangers don’t pick up his 2021 club option option, which is worth $5.75 million. All told, it’s $5 million guaranteed.

Frazier, who turns 34 years old next month, spent the last two years with the bets, batting an aggregate .233/.316/.418 with 39 home runs and 126 RBI over 971 trips to the plate. Baseball Reference values him at 4.1 Wins Above Replacement in that span of time.

Frazier will handle third base on a full-time basis for the Rangers. It would seem that this signing would take the Rangers out of the sweepstakes for free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.

