Alex Wood signs one-year, $4 million deal with Dodgers

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent pitcher Alex Wood has signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dodgers. The deal includes an additional $6 million via incentives.
Wood, who turned 29 years old today, spent 2014-18 with the Dodgers before joining the Reds for the ’19 season. He was limited to just seven starts due to a lingering back issue. The lefty yielded 23 earned runs on 41 hits and nine walks with 30 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings.
Wood will use spring training to audition for a rotation spot. The Dodgers also signed Jimmy Nelson, who hopes to slot into the back of the Dodgers’ rotation as well, so there will be some competition.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers have signed free agent third baseman Todd Frazier. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand adds that Frazier will earn $3.5 million in 2020 and can receive a $1.5 million buyout next year if the Rangers don’t pick up his 2021 club option option, which is worth $5.75 million. All told, it’s $5 million guaranteed.
Frazier, who turns 34 years old next month, spent the last two years with the bets, batting an aggregate .233/.316/.418 with 39 home runs and 126 RBI over 971 trips to the plate. Baseball Reference values him at 4.1 Wins Above Replacement in that span of time.
Frazier will handle third base on a full-time basis for the Rangers. It would seem that this signing would take the Rangers out of the sweepstakes for free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.