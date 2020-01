Tracking the arbitration-avoiding deals

As we mentioned this morning, today is the day by which players and teams had to exchange arbitration figures. As we also mentioned this morning, that deadline has come to serve as a defacto settlement deadline, thereby inspiring most players who are eligible for arbitration to strike deals with their clubs.

The deadline for the salary figures exchange — and thus the time by which most of these arbitration-avoiding deals were done — was noon eastern. Since then a ton of one-year deals have been struck. As they trickle in today, we’ll update them all here.

The big deals, of $3 million or more:

Mookie Betts, Red Sox: $27 million (we wrote about it here)

Kris Bryant, Cubs: $18.6 million (we wrote about it earlier)

Francisco Lindor, Indians: $17.55 million

Trevor Bauer, Reds: $17.5 million

James Paxton, Yankees: $12.5 million

Marcus Stroman, Mets: $12 million

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: $11.5 million (record for largest first-time arb-eligible player)

Alex Colome, White Sox: $10.5325 million

Javier Baez, Cubs: $10 million

Noah Syndergaard, Mets: $9.7 million

Ken Giles, Blue Jays: $9.6 million

Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks: $9.43 million

Aaron Judge, Yankees: $8.5 million

Jonathan Villar, Marlins: $8.2 million

Corey Seager, Dodgers: $7.6 million

Trea Turner, Dodgers: $7.45 million

Jorge Soler, Royals: $7.3 million

Kyle Schwarber, Cubs: $7.1 million

Kirby Yates, Padres: $7.0625 million

Mike Foltynewicz, Braves: $6.425 million

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: $5.9 million

Anthony DeSclafani, Reds: $5.9 million

Nomar Mazara, White Sox: $5.56 million

Jake Lamb, Diamondbacks: $5.515 million

Gary Sanchez, Yankees: $5 million

Josh Bell, Pirates: $4.8 million

Willson Contreras, Cubs: $4.5 million

Carlos Rodon, White Sox: $4.45 million

Joey Gallo, Rangers: $4.4M million

Andrew Heaney, Angels: $4.3 million

Matt Shoemaker, Blue Jays: $4.2 million

Michael Lorenzen, Reds: $3.725 million

Danny Santana, Rangers: $3.6 million

Hunter Renfroe, Rays: $3.3 million

Tommy La Stella, Angels $3.25 million

Adam Duvall, Braves: $3.25 million

Mychal Givens, Orioles: $3.225 milion

Dansby Swanson, Braves $3.15 million

Matt Barnes, Red Sox: $3.1 million

Byron Buxton, Twins: $3.075 million

Andrew Chafin, Diamondbacks: $3.045 million

Mitch Haniger, Mariners $3.01 million

Austin Hedges, Padres: $3 million

The sub-$3 million deals, which I’m not gonna put in descending order because life is too short:

Adam Frazier, Pirates: $2.8 million

Tommy Kahnle, Yankees: $2.65 million

Trey Mancini, Orioles: Unknown

Delino DeShields Jr., Indians: $1.875 million

Buck Farmer, Tigers: $1.15 million

Oliver Drake, Rays: $1.025 million

Daniel Robertson, Rays: $1.025 million

Evan Marshall, White Sox: $1.1M million

Gio Urshela, Yankees: $2.475 million

Rafael Montero, Rangers: $785,000

Nick Wittgren, Indians $1.125 million

Mallex Smith, Mariners, $2.35 million

Chris Devenski, Astros $2 million

Hanser Alberto, Orioles: $1.65 million

Tyler Duffey, Twins: $1.2 million

Chad Pinder, Athletics $2.025 million

Tyler Naquin, Indians: $1.45 million

Heath Hembree, Red Sox: $1.6125 million

Tyler Glasnow, Rays: $2.05 million

Keynan Middleton, Angels: $800,000

Sam Tuivailala, Mariners: $800,000

Curt Casali, Reds: $1.4625 million

Ross Stripling, Dodgers: up-front signing bonus of $1.5 million + 600,000 for the 2020 season (weird)

John Gant, Cardinals $1.35 million

Carlos Estevez, Rockies: $1.08 million

Julio Urias, Dodgers: $1 million

Omar Narvaez, Brewers: $2.725 million

Roenis Elias, Nationals: $1.975 million

Joe Ross, Nationals: $1.5 million

Michael Feliz, Pirates: $1.1 million

Trevor Williams, Pirates: $2.825 million

Manuel Margot, Padres: $2.475 million

Johan Camargo, Braves: $1.7 million

Grant Dayton, Braves: $655,000

Luke Jackson, Braves: $1.825 million

Albert Almora, Braves: $1.575 million

Adam Morgan, Phillies: $1.575 million

Chad Kuhl, Pirates: $840,000

Luis Perdomo, Padres: $950,000

Matt Andriese, Dimamondbacks: $1.395 million

Jameson Taillon, Pirates: $2.25 million

Robert Gsellman, Mets: $1.225 million

