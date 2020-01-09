Getty Images

Yankees sign Chris Iannetta to a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraJan 9, 2020, 1:24 PM EST
The New York Yankees have signed catcher Chris Iannetta to a minor league deal.

Ianetta, who will turn 37 just after opening day, spent the past two years — and the first six years of his career — with the Colorado Rockies. He was a backup, playing in 52 games in 2019, and is going to be competing for a backup job with the Yankees as well. At one time Iannetta was a decent offensive catcher. He has hit a combined .223/.335/.395 (82 OPS+) in 162 games over the past two years, however.

It would seem that either Kyle Higashioka or Erik Kratz would have a better shot of being Gary Sánchez’s backup but, if nothing else, Iannetta will be given a shot to showcase himself for other teams while getting work in down in Tampa this spring.

Michael A. Taylor avoids arbitration with Nationals on one-year, $3.325 million deal

By Bill BaerJan 9, 2020, 9:39 PM EST
Robert Murray reports that the Nationals and outfielder Michael A. Taylor have avoided arbitration on Thursday, agreeing on a one-year, $3.325 million contract for the 2020 season. The deal includes $25,000 in performance bonuses, awarded if he reaches 300 plate appearances this season.

Taylor, 28, did not perform well during the regular season, batting .250/.305/.364 in 97 plate appearances. He was demoted to Double-A Harrisburg in late June and returned in September. Taylor, however, filled in for Victor Robles in the postseason and managed seven hits, including a pair of homers, in 23 trips to the plate en route to a championship.

With all three starting outfield jobs spoken for by Robles, Juan Soto, and Adam Eaton, Taylor appears ticketed to be the Nationals’ fourth outfielder to begin the 2020 season.