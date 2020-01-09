Yankees sign Chris Iannetta to a minor league deal

The New York Yankees have signed catcher Chris Iannetta to a minor league deal.
Ianetta, who will turn 37 just after opening day, spent the past two years — and the first six years of his career — with the Colorado Rockies. He was a backup, playing in 52 games in 2019, and is going to be competing for a backup job with the Yankees as well. At one time Iannetta was a decent offensive catcher. He has hit a combined .223/.335/.395 (82 OPS+) in 162 games over the past two years, however.
It would seem that either Kyle Higashioka or Erik Kratz would have a better shot of being Gary Sánchez’s backup but, if nothing else, Iannetta will be given a shot to showcase himself for other teams while getting work in down in Tampa this spring.
Robert Murray reports that the Nationals and outfielder Michael A. Taylor have avoided arbitration on Thursday, agreeing on a one-year, $3.325 million contract for the 2020 season. The deal includes $25,000 in performance bonuses, awarded if he reaches 300 plate appearances this season.
Taylor, 28, did not perform well during the regular season, batting .250/.305/.364 in 97 plate appearances. He was demoted to Double-A Harrisburg in late June and returned in September. Taylor, however, filled in for Victor Robles in the postseason and managed seven hits, including a pair of homers, in 23 trips to the plate en route to a championship.
With all three starting outfield jobs spoken for by Robles, Juan Soto, and Adam Eaton, Taylor appears ticketed to be the Nationals’ fourth outfielder to begin the 2020 season.