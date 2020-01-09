Will Newton/Getty Images

Orioles, Miguel Castro avoid arbitration with one-year, $1.05 million contract

By Bill BaerJan 9, 2020, 4:48 PM EST
1 Comment

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Orioles and reliever Miguel Castro have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a one-year, $1.05 million contract for the 2020 season. Castro was a first-time arbitration-eligible player and has two more years of eligibility remaining.

Castro, 25, was robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic earlier this week, ESPN reported. Translated, Castro wrote on Instagram in a post that appears to have been since deleted, “Thank God that their gun got jammed.” He added, “I’m alive by the mercy of God.”

This past season, Castro posted a 4.66 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 41 walks over 73 1/3 innings for the Orioles. He will continue to help bridge the gap to closer Mychal Givens.

Blue Jays and Brandon Drury agree on one-year, $2.05 million contract

Brandon Drury
Will Newton/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 9, 2020, 6:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jon Heyman reports that the Blue Jays and infielder Brandon Drury have agreed on a one-year, $2.05 million contract for the 2020 season, avoiding arbitration. Drury was in his second year of arbitration eligibility.

Drury, 27, posted a meager .218/.262/.380 slash line along with 15 home runs and 41 RBI over 447 plate appearances this past season. He played all over the diamond, including the corner outfield. He spent most of his time, however, at third base.

Drury is likely to play a similar role in 2020, going wherever the Jays need him to go.

The Jays have two outstanding arbitration cases remaining with Ken Giles and Matt Shoemaker.