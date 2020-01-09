Orioles, Miguel Castro avoid arbitration with one-year, $1.05 million contract

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Orioles and reliever Miguel Castro have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a one-year, $1.05 million contract for the 2020 season. Castro was a first-time arbitration-eligible player and has two more years of eligibility remaining.

Castro, 25, was robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic earlier this week, ESPN reported. Translated, Castro wrote on Instagram in a post that appears to have been since deleted, “Thank God that their gun got jammed.” He added, “I’m alive by the mercy of God.”

This past season, Castro posted a 4.66 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 41 walks over 73 1/3 innings for the Orioles. He will continue to help bridge the gap to closer Mychal Givens.

Follow @Baer_Bill