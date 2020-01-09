Of course the Mets invited Tim Tebow to spring training

The Mets have extended an invite to spring training to Tim Tebow because of course they did.

Tebow, 32, hit .163/.240/.255 with only four home runs in 264 plate appearances at Triple-A last year. He has hit only .223/.299/.338 with 18 homers in 1,048 minor league plate appearances overall. Tebow will be beginning his fourth full minor league season in 2020. He also did a brief stint in the Arizona Fall League in 2016. He has played 77 and 84 games in the past two seasons, with each year being cut short due to injury.

Which is to say that has shown absolutely nothing to suggest that he has a future in the major leagues. Indeed, he has made it petty clear that he doesn’t even belong at Triple-A. Yet, as always, he will likely be a gate attraction in Port St. Lucie in February and March, so here we are.

