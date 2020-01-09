Scott Kane/Getty Images

Michael A. Taylor avoids arbitration with Nationals on one-year, $3.325 million deal

By Bill BaerJan 9, 2020, 9:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Robert Murray reports that the Nationals and outfielder Michael A. Taylor have avoided arbitration on Thursday, agreeing on a one-year, $3.325 million contract for the 2020 season. The deal includes $25,000 in performance bonuses, awarded if he reaches 300 plate appearances this season.

Taylor, 28, did not perform well during the regular season, batting .250/.305/.364 in 97 plate appearances. He was demoted to Double-A Harrisburg in late June and returned in September. Taylor, however, filled in for Victor Robles in the postseason and managed seven hits, including a pair of homers, in 23 trips to the plate en route to a championship.

With all three starting outfield jobs spoken for by Robles, Juan Soto, and Adam Eaton, Taylor appears ticketed to be the Nationals’ fourth outfielder to begin the 2020 season.

Blue Jays and Brandon Drury agree on one-year, $2.05 million contract

Brandon Drury
Will Newton/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 9, 2020, 6:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jon Heyman reports that the Blue Jays and infielder Brandon Drury have agreed on a one-year, $2.05 million contract for the 2020 season, avoiding arbitration. Drury was in his second year of arbitration eligibility.

Drury, 27, posted a meager .218/.262/.380 slash line along with 15 home runs and 41 RBI over 447 plate appearances this past season. He played all over the diamond, including the corner outfield. He spent most of his time, however, at third base.

Drury is likely to play a similar role in 2020, going wherever the Jays need him to go.

The Jays have two outstanding arbitration cases remaining with Ken Giles and Matt Shoemaker.