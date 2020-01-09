Michael A. Taylor avoids arbitration with Nationals on one-year, $3.325 million deal

Robert Murray reports that the Nationals and outfielder Michael A. Taylor have avoided arbitration on Thursday, agreeing on a one-year, $3.325 million contract for the 2020 season. The deal includes $25,000 in performance bonuses, awarded if he reaches 300 plate appearances this season.

Taylor, 28, did not perform well during the regular season, batting .250/.305/.364 in 97 plate appearances. He was demoted to Double-A Harrisburg in late June and returned in September. Taylor, however, filled in for Victor Robles in the postseason and managed seven hits, including a pair of homers, in 23 trips to the plate en route to a championship.

With all three starting outfield jobs spoken for by Robles, Juan Soto, and Adam Eaton, Taylor appears ticketed to be the Nationals’ fourth outfielder to begin the 2020 season.

Follow @Baer_Bill