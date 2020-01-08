Diamondbacks sign reliever Héctor Rondón

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they and manager Craig Counsell have agreed to a three-year contract extension. The deal will keep him under contract to the Brew Crew through the 2023 season. Counsell was entering the final year of his previous deal.

Counsell took over the club in May of the 2015 season. Since then the Brewers have gone 405-281 with one division title and one Wild Card appearance. They reached the seventh game of the NLCS in 2018.

If Counsell completes the new contract, he will have completed 8+ seasons at the helm of the Brewers, which would make him the longest-serving manager in club history. The current record holder is Phil Garner, who managed seven seasons and part of an eighth in the 1990s. Garner is also the all-time leader in managerial wins for the Brewers, but Counsell already in fourth place, trailing by only 158 wins.

