Diamondbacks sign reliever Héctor Rondón

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed reliever Héctor Rondón. It’s a one-year, $3 million contract with a club option for 2021.
Rondón, who will turn 32 during spring training, is a seven-year veteran who posted a 3.71 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 48/20 over 60.2 innings with the Astros in 2019, setting up for closer Roberto Osuna. He’ll likely have the same roll in Arizona, doing setup honors for Archie Bradley.
The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they and manager Craig Counsell have agreed to a three-year contract extension. The deal will keep him under contract to the Brew Crew through the 2023 season. Counsell was entering the final year of his previous deal.
Counsell took over the club in May of the 2015 season. Since then the Brewers have gone 405-281 with one division title and one Wild Card appearance. They reached the seventh game of the NLCS in 2018.
If Counsell completes the new contract, he will have completed 8+ seasons at the helm of the Brewers, which would make him the longest-serving manager in club history. The current record holder is Phil Garner, who managed seven seasons and part of an eighth in the 1990s. Garner is also the all-time leader in managerial wins for the Brewers, but Counsell already in fourth place, trailing by only 158 wins.