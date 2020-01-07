Rangers, Robinson Chirinos nearing contract agreement

KTSP TV’s Darren Wolfson reported earlier today that the Twins and free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson have had “darn near daily dialogue.” Donaldson apparently likes the idea of hitting against AL Central pitching as opposed to that in the NL East, where he spent last season with the Braves.

Last week, we learned that Donaldson has multiple four-year contract offers on the table. The Twins are among those having made the offer, along with the Braves and Nationals.

The Twins are set at third base with Miguel Sanó and at DH with Nelson Cruz, but that won’t stop them from adding a star player. Sanó could conceivably move across the diamond to first base.

Donaldson signed a one-year deal $23 million deal with the Braves in November 2018, hoping to bounce back from an injury-shortened season. He did just that, batting .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI in 659 plate appearances for the Braves, helping them win the NL East for a second consecutive season. Baseball Reference credited him as being worth 6.1 Wins Above Replacement. Provided he stays healthy, whoever winds up landing Donaldson will be getting a quality player to say the least.

