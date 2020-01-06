Rob Carr/Getty Images

Nationals sign Eric Thames to one-year, $4 million deal

By Bill BaerJan 6, 2020, 5:47 PM EST
The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli reports that the Nationals have signed free agent first baseman Eric Thames to a contract. Ken Rosenthal, also of The Athletic, adds that it’s a one-year, $4 million deal that includes a $4 million mutual option for the 2021 season.

Thames, 33, hit .247/.346/.505 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI across 459 plate appearances for the Brewers last season. Though he played mostly a full season (149 games), missing time only due to a minor hamstring injury late in the season, Thames shared first base with Jesús Aguilar and Yasmani Grandal.

Thames marks the Nationals’ fourth free agent signing in recent days. The club inked reliever Daniel Hudson earlier today while signing infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera on Saturday, as well as infielder Starlin Castro and reliever Will Harris on Friday.

The Nationals are still expected to work something out with franchise icon Ryan Zimmerman, so it is likely Thames finds himself sharing his playing time at first base once again.

Tigers, Michael Fulmer agree on one-year, $2.8 million contract

David Maxwell/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 6, 2020, 8:47 PM EST
MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports that the Tigers and starter Michael Fulmer have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $2.8 million for the 2020 season. It was Fulmer’s second of four years of arbitration eligibility.

Fulmer, 26, sat out the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He won’t start this upcoming season on time, but he is expected to make his return prior to the All-Star break.

Across parts of three seasons in the majors, Fulmer holds a 3.81 career ERA with 356 strikeouts and 128 walks over 456 innings of work.