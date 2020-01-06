Nationals sign Eric Thames to one-year, $4 million deal

The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli reports that the Nationals have signed free agent first baseman Eric Thames to a contract. Ken Rosenthal, also of The Athletic, adds that it’s a one-year, $4 million deal that includes a $4 million mutual option for the 2021 season.

Thames, 33, hit .247/.346/.505 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI across 459 plate appearances for the Brewers last season. Though he played mostly a full season (149 games), missing time only due to a minor hamstring injury late in the season, Thames shared first base with Jesús Aguilar and Yasmani Grandal.

Thames marks the Nationals’ fourth free agent signing in recent days. The club inked reliever Daniel Hudson earlier today while signing infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera on Saturday, as well as infielder Starlin Castro and reliever Will Harris on Friday.

The Nationals are still expected to work something out with franchise icon Ryan Zimmerman, so it is likely Thames finds himself sharing his playing time at first base once again.

