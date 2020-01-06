Nationals, Daniel Hudson nearing a two-year deal

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Washington Nationals and reliever Daniel Hudson are on the verge of a two-year deal.

Hudson had a 3.00 ERA in 48 innings for the Blue Jays last year but a 1.44 ERA in 25 innings for the Nationals. His peripherals, meanwhile, were more or less the same and more or less were on par with his career averages. Which, with all due respect to what he did in the second half of last season, amount to a closer to average reliever than they are to an above average reliever. Which to me says that the Nats are paying Hudson for some great small sample size results. Not always the best move.

This is just the latest of many moves made by the Nationals in the past week, following the signings of Starlin Castro and Asdrúbal Cabrera. It makes one wonder if they are pessimistic about landing Josh Donaldson, who they are courting. and have made the decision to start spending money elsewhere.

