Nationals, Daniel Hudson nearing a two-year deal

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Washington Nationals and reliever Daniel Hudson are on the verge of a two-year deal.
Hudson had a 3.00 ERA in 48 innings for the Blue Jays last year but a 1.44 ERA in 25 innings for the Nationals. His peripherals, meanwhile, were more or less the same and more or less were on par with his career averages. Which, with all due respect to what he did in the second half of last season, amount to a closer to average reliever than they are to an above average reliever. Which to me says that the Nats are paying Hudson for some great small sample size results. Not always the best move.
This is just the latest of many moves made by the Nationals in the past week, following the signings of Starlin Castro and Asdrúbal Cabrera. It makes one wonder if they are pessimistic about landing Josh Donaldson, who they are courting. and have made the decision to start spending money elsewhere.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that shortstop José Iglesias has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Orioles. the deal includes a 2021 club option that would make the deal worth $6 million over two years.
Iglesias spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds where he was, basically, José Iglesias. He, as usual, played solid-to-darn good defense while hitting .288/.318/.407, for an OPS+ of 85. His career OPS+ is 84. He had 11 homers, which was a career high, but lots of guys have had career highs in the oh-so-juiced ball era of the past couple of years.
All that being said: pretty good pickup for the Orioles. They’re not going to be good, but when you’re rebuilding and running young pitchers out there, one of the more demoralizing things that can happen is when they make a great pitch only to have some defender up the middle not make a play a defender up the middle is supposed to make. Iglesias will make those plays and a good deal more, and that’s not nothin’ for a team like the Orioles.