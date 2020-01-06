José Iglesias signs with the Orioles

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that shortstop José Iglesias has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Orioles. the deal includes a 2021 club option that would make the deal worth $6 million over two years.

Iglesias spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds where he was, basically, José Iglesias. He, as usual, played solid-to-darn good defense while hitting .288/.318/.407, for an OPS+ of 85. His career OPS+ is 84. He had 11 homers, which was a career high, but lots of guys have had career highs in the oh-so-juiced ball era of the past couple of years.

All that being said: pretty good pickup for the Orioles. They’re not going to be good, but when you’re rebuilding and running young pitchers out there, one of the more demoralizing things that can happen is when they make a great pitch only to have some defender up the middle not make a play a defender up the middle is supposed to make. Iglesias will make those plays and a good deal more, and that’s not nothin’ for a team like the Orioles.

