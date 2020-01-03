Yoenis Céspedes’ ankle injury was suffered “after an interaction with a wild boar”

Last May, while rehabbing from heel surgery, Mets’ outfielder Yoenis Céspedes suffered an accident on his ranch, described as a “violent fall,” that resulted in multiple ankle fractures.

At the time there was widespread speculation that the injury occurred while he was engaging in activities that were (a) prohibited by his player contract, such as riding horses; and (b) probably a bad idea regardless given that he was rehabbing from surgery. The Mets certainly believed so as they began to withhold his 2019 salary.

That dispute recently led to an agreement between Céspedes and the Mets that resulted in Céspedes receiving a “significant reduction” of his 2020 salary, which was supposed to be $29.5 million. That reduction will cost him a minimum of $15.7 million and could cost him as much as $30 million.

This evening the New York Post reports what actually happened last May. And, no, it was not what anyone was expecting:

The Post has learned all involved parties agreed that Cespedes was injured on the ranch stepping into a hole after an interaction with a wild boar. According to multiple people who were informed of the incident, Cespedes has traps on his ranch for a variety of reasons, including to keep boars away from people. But one boar was removed from a trap — perhaps by Cespedes — and either charged toward Cespedes or startled him, causing Cespedes to step into a hole.

Like I said: we weren’t expecting that.

Céspedes, 34, played in a only 119 games combined in 2017-18 before missing the entire 2019 campaign. He is said to have resumed baseball activities and should be ready to go for spring training.

Can’t wait for spring training. It’s not likely to be boaring.

