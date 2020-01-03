Angels sign Jason Castro to a one-year, $6.85 million deal

The AP reports that the Los Angeles Angels have signed catcher Jason Castro to a one-year $6.85 million contract. The deal is pending a physical.
Castro, 32, hit .232/.332/.435 with 13 home runs over 275 plate appearances for the Twins in 2019. His role diminished as the season wore on due to the breakout season enjoyed by Mitch Garver, but he was far, far superior to the guys the Angels used behind the plate.
Castro would seem to be in line to be Los Angeles’ everyday starter at the moment.
When last we saw reliever Will Harris, he was entering Game 7 of the World Series for the Astros, trying to keep their slim 2-1 lead over the Nationals intact. Then, with the count 0-1, he uncorked a cutter that Howie Kendrick shot down the right field line, clanking off the foul pole for a two-run homer that gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead that they would not relinquish. A couple of innings later Harris would be officially credited with the blown save and the loss and the Nats would douse each other in champagne.
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: last night Harris signed a a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington.
Game 7’s performance notwithstanding — hey, it was Zack Greinke‘s jam and relievers sometimes can’t get out of ’em — Harris is coming off the best season of his career. He went 4-1 with four saves and a 1.50 ERA in 68 relief appearances in 2019, striking out 62 batters against just 14 walks and six homers allowed in 60 innings. He has an excellent 2.84 career ERA in 419 games with the Rockies, Diamondbacks and Astros over the past eight seasons and he should be a strong addition to the Nats’ pen.
Check back in February for some fun stories about him meeting his new teammates. Check back on April 2 for the Nats’ home opener when the Nats are presented with their World Series rings and Harris has to stand there smiling like it isn’t awkward.