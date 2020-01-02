White Sox agree to a multi-year contract extension with prospect Luis Robert

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox and outfield prospect Luis Robert have reached agreement on a six-year, $50 million contract extension with two $20 million club options.

UPDATE: Nightengale has the specific details:

Luis Robert is guaranteed $50 million (includes $2M buyout) for the first six years. It will be worth $70 million if the #WhiteSox pick up the first $20 million option in 2026, and $88 million if the White Sox pick up the final option in 2027. The deal will be official in minutes — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 2, 2020

Robert, 22, is one of the top prospects in the game. He hit a combined .328/.376/.624 with 32 home runs, 92 RBI, 36 stolen bases, and 108 runs scored in 122 games between High-A Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham, and Triple-A Charlotte. He’s a five-tool guy who projects to be a star.

One has to assume that, by virtue of this deal, the Sox will not go through the motions of saying Robert needs more seasoning in the minors while, in reality, working to manipulate his service time. One can even more safely assume that, if Robert fulfills even a portion of his potential, that he will be a bargain for the White Sox for as many as the next eight years. Such is the leverage a club has over a player at the stage of his career in which Robert currently finds himself.

The business side of this aside, between this and the signings of Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel and the re-signing of José Abreu, the White Sox have had a busy offseason. With those additions, and with the continued maturation of their young core, they will be a pretty popular pick to make a big move up the standings once the 2020 season starts.

