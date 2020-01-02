Domingo Germán
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Domingo Germán suspended 81 games under MLB’s domestic violence policy

By Bill BaerJan 2, 2020, 3:04 PM EST
3 Comments

Major League Baseball has announced that Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been suspended 81 games under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Because the punishment is applied retroactively, Germán will only miss the first 63 games of the season as he was placed on administrative leave in mid-September.

Germán, 27, allegedly slapped his girlfriend in public during an argument. Germán is not appealing his suspension. His punishment comes in a bit under that of Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera, who was suspended through the end of the 2019 regular season, which amounted to 85 games.

This past season, Germán went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA and a 153/39 K/BB ratio across 143 innings. The Yankees were well-prepared to deal with the loss of Germán from the starting rotation, inking Gerrit Cole to a record (for a pitcher) nine-year, $324 million contract last month.

Red Sox sign Kevin Plawecki

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJan 2, 2020, 5:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Boston nRed Sox have signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

Plawecki, a career .218/.304/.322 hitter, was the backup backstop in Cleveland last season and, actually, didn’t hit as well as his career line. Still, he’s just the backup catcher. And the guy who was their backup catcher last year — Sandy Léon who, coincidentally, the Sox traded to the Indians last month, so the two of ’em are trading places even if they weren’t traded for each other — didn’t hit a lick either. Christian Vázquez’s is the starter, obviously.

The Bosox designated Sam Travis for assignment in a corresponding move.