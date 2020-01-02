Domingo Germán suspended 81 games under MLB’s domestic violence policy

Major League Baseball has announced that Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been suspended 81 games under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Because the punishment is applied retroactively, Germán will only miss the first 63 games of the season as he was placed on administrative leave in mid-September.

Germán, 27, allegedly slapped his girlfriend in public during an argument. Germán is not appealing his suspension. His punishment comes in a bit under that of Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera, who was suspended through the end of the 2019 regular season, which amounted to 85 games.

This past season, Germán went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA and a 153/39 K/BB ratio across 143 innings. The Yankees were well-prepared to deal with the loss of Germán from the starting rotation, inking Gerrit Cole to a record (for a pitcher) nine-year, $324 million contract last month.

