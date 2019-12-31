Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 2: Analytics Goes Mainstream

By Craig CalcaterraDec 31, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
We’re a few short days away from the dawn of the 2020s. So, instead of counting down the Top 25 stories of the year, we’re taking a look at the top 25 baseball stories of the past decade.

Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most over the past ten years.

Next up: No. 2: Analytics Goes Mainstream 

The collection and study of baseball data, and the application of lessons learned from that data in baseball coaching and decision making — something, for these purposes, we’ll call “analytics” — is not new. It was not invented by Bill James in the 1970s or Billy Beane in the early 2000s or whatever else people who only know a little bit about it all often say. Indeed, it’s been around since almost the moment the game began:

  • The Knickerbockers kept track of rudimentary play and game results back at Elysian Fields and Henry Chadwick is credited with inventing box scores and inventing stats like batting average before the dang Civil War even began;
  • In 1919 National League President John Heydler hired the Elias brothers — namesakes of the still-in-existence Elias Sports Bureau — to maintain official playing statistics;
  • F.C. Lane, the editor of Baseball Magazine, published a book in 1925 called “Batting” that contained a treasure trove of interviews of players like Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Babe Ruth and Walter Johnson, each of whom gave specific insight, tips, and advice about the art and science of their games;
  • In the 1940s Branch Rickey hired a statistician, Allan Roth, to evaluate player performance for the Brooklyn Dodgers;
  • Beginning in the 1960s Orioles manager Earl Weaver used index cards to fine-tune platooning systems and pitching change strategies; but
  • Weaver had his limits, though: his second baseman, Davey Johnson, wrote a computer program for the express purpose of convincing Weaver, statistically speaking, that he should bat second. Weaver didn’t buy it. Johnson, however, would continue to use computer programing to help analyze the decisions before him as a minor league and major league manager.

You might not think of a lot of that kind of stuff as “analytics” as I defined it above, but you’d be wrong. Knowledge, in and of itself, is power, and all of that as much as 170-year-old work increased baseball knowledge and allowed the people who ran teams, the players, the reporters and the fans to get a handle on the quality of a player and the quality of a team. And, of course, once one has a handle on such things, one can’t help but make decisions based on such information. That’s analytics, jack, even if you want to call it old school.

From there you probably have a decent idea of how things went.

Bill James published his first Baseball Abstract in 1977 and gave what he coined “sabermetrics” increasing mainstream exposure into the 1980s. Pete Palmer simultaneously began his revolutionary work in creating statistical databases — now stats could not just be complied and referenced, but recalled and crosschecked via any number of filtered interrogatories, increasing the utility of statistics exponentially– and, in 1985, he and John Thorn published the essential Hidden Game of Baseball. On the shoulders of those giants came Craig Wright, Rob Neyer, David Smith, Nate Silver, Sean Forman, Tom Tango, Voros McCraken, Dan Szymborski, Jay Jaffe and a host of random fellow travelers and sabermetric-adjacent writers who have haunted the Internet for some 25 years now, some of whom even manage to get paid for their scribblings by large multimedia companies even if they’re not very good at math.

But despite that line of knowledge and insight stretching back as long as it did, the adoption of what people tend to think of as advanced analytics — the stuff from, say, Bill James and Pete Palmer onward that was consciously identified as sabermetrics or something like it — was pretty slow on the part of baseball clubs, the baseball press, the fans and Major League Baseball as a whole. That Craig Wright fellow I mentioned above was the official team sabermetrician of the Texas Rangers in the 1980s and, of course, the Oakland A’s under Sandy Alderson and then Billy Beane went into the advanced analytical woods full bore, but it was still pretty fringy stuff in the grand scheme. Things my better-at-math friends were talking about on websites on which I spent way too much time.

Moneyball, the book, came out in 2003. Like a lot of mass market books it, in some ways, reflected a moment that was already gone. The real period during which the Oakland A’s had a significant advantage by doing stuff no one else was really doing probably came between 1997 and 2001, just before Michael Lewis began writing the book. By the time the book came out it was probably fair to say there were 3-5 teams, at least, exploiting advanced analytics. As the aughts wore on the comparative advantage teams using “Moneyball” thinking enjoyed began to wane. If I had to guess I’d say that something like 75% of the league’s front offices had dedicated analytics departments by around 2010 or so, and that could be an underestimate.

Still, the idea was enough of a novelty that, when the Moneyball movie came out in 2011, it inspired conversations and/or arguments among people who worked in, enjoyed and covered the game about the proper role of statistics. As late as the early part of this decade some teams were still making player transactions that led one to wonder if they had been caught in a time warp that left their front office stranded back in 1979. It was still not unusual for there to be “stats vs. scouts” arguments, to read articles with the headline “WAR, what is it good for?” and for teams to, at least publicly, diminish the role of their analytics departments. There were still stories about teams hiring bright young general managers who had to, on their first week on the job, dust off obsolete computers to find the most basic information about the roster and farm system they were taking over and it was still not uncommon for a team to make a big deal out of hiring some random internet analyst to help them make up for lost time.

And then, at some point in the past few years, the argument seemed to end. Everyone was using analytics of some form or another and most people were pretty cool with it, even if they themselves didn’t get too deep into the math. I’m not sure when, exactly, it happened. I just looked up not too terribly long ago and realized that, for the most part, all of that old debate was a thing of the past.

Part of it was a matter of simple evolution. Some of the more vocal anti-sabermetric voices in the media retired, were marginalized, or moved on to other things. People who were resistant to advanced analytics within baseball front offices or on scouting staffs either got with the program or found themselves out of work. Most TV broadcasters who weren’t local legends likewise did not have the luxury of maintaining an adversarial stance. Not when their production staff had more data and more graphics than they knew what to do with and seemed positively hellbent on cramming as many of them into a TV broadcast as was humanly possible.

But it wasn’t all just “accept it or die.” Some of it was a simply matter of the conversation about analytics getting quieter and, in some ways, more user friendly.

As the decade wore on, teams began to develop their own proprietary metrics and analytical tools as opposed to using metrics and tools that were freely available to the public. As far as teams were concerned the less they talked about what they were doing the better. That continues to frustrate independent analysts and analytically-oriented fans, the sorts of which helped popularize advanced analytics to begin with — something that was largely open-source went closed-source and certain sorts of people really hate that — but it also had the effect of lowering the temperature on the discourse, if you will. If you can’t tell what the Mudville Nine was thinking — and if the GM of the Mudville Nine simply says oblique things about how he and his staff know more than fans so, perhaps, they should not judge — there’s not much to argue about.

Maybe the most significant analytical development of the decade came in 2014. That’s when Major League Baseball introduced Statcast, its own proprietary radar and video-based data collection system in which the position and movement of every player and the ball could be recorded and analyzed. This was big data on a big scale. It went wide, to all 30 MLB parks, in 2015.

Statcast has both public-facing and an inward-facing sides. On the one hand, the system collects reams and reams of data, furnishing it to the 30 clubs, each of whom do their own things with it internally, using it to evaluate players and in-game decisions. This part of it is itself all rather oblique. Once in a while, you’ll hear players themselves talking about how they’re not entirely sure what goes into it. Other times you’ll hear players talking about how insights gained from Statcast helped them improve their game. Which of these opinions is voiced, one suspects, hinges upon whether or not the player was told things they did not want to hear about their performance or their value by the front office.

On the public-facing side, Statcast has led to the release of a handful of new statistical categories for fan consumption, such as exit velocity, launch angle, spin rate, first step, route efficiency and the like. Some of the things measured by Statcast have been studied by analysts for some time — and it’s not always clear if fans are getting something approaching raw data or something packaged for easy TV and Internet consumption — but they have largely been accepted by fans as part of the baseball landscape in ways that far simpler concepts or statistics never were a mere 10 or 15 years before. Back then, those things would’ve been railed against as the creation of some geek living in his mother’s basement. Today broadcasters will casually mention launch angle or exit velocity like the used to mention batting average.

But the mass acceptance and ubiquity of advanced analytics in baseball has not been all Skittles and beer. There has been a downside to it.

We live in a baseball age in which cutting edge data influences almost every decision, and those processing that data for major league baseball teams all claim to be doing their own special, secret and innovative stuff. But, in practice, that cutting edge data seems to be, basically, telling every team the same basic things, and not all of those things make for good baseball or, in some cases, good behavior:

  • Things like “letting the other team put the ball in play is a bad thing” and “hitting homers is the best thing,” which has led to a lot of strikeouts and walks and to the least amount of actual kinetic baseball activity and the most amount of dead time in the game’s history;
  • Things like “run prevention is everything,” leading to a revolution in defense and pitching scouting and pitching strategy that, at the outset of the decade, led to something akin to a new deadball era, but which was replaced — possibly artificially by the league as a reaction — by a juiced ball era, which has given us whiplash extremes in the space of ten years;
  • Things like “the more fresh arms thrown at the other team the better,” which has led to an era in which the bullpen has an insanely outsized importance and lot of pitching changes that lead to increasingly longer games;
  • Things like “younger, cheaper players are more efficient uses of resources,” leading to downward pressure on salaries and the casting off of veteran players, even if they are fan favorites, and the increasing accrual of baseball revenues to owners’ pockets as opposed to players’ pockets;
  • Things like “any little edge — including stealing the other team’s signs — can make a difference” leading to what’s going on with the Astros right now;
  • Things like “the playoffs are a crapshoot, so it’s better to do a total tear-down rebuild than to try to compete with anything less than a super team,” leading to the tanking epidemic;
  • Things like “the most important thing is unity of philosophy and everyone following the lead of the head of the baseball operations department,” leading to a disturbingly homogenous front office culture which, in turn, has led to disturbingly homogenous coaching, scouting and managerial staffs, because those Ivy League guys with the business and analytics backgrounds at the top of the baseball operations department tend to like to hire people like themselves.

If you’ve been following this countdown [see previous entries below], you’ll note that almost all of those points led to one of our Top-25 stories of the decade, many of them dealing with developments that are bad or, at the very least, problematic for the game.

Which should probably cause the powers that be in baseball to begin a process of self-examination as to whether the scientifically-derived efficiency gains that were once the bright and sunny promise of the analytics revolution are, actually, any different in value than that which came before. Whether the optimization and efficiency that revolution has promoted has caused us to lose some things from the game that matter. Things like variety. Action. Diversity. Fun. Maybe even humanity. And maybe they should ask themselves whether a moral, ethical and aesthetic check on the work they have done and the innovations they have fostered is in order.

I have no idea if people inside the game will do that — we’ve been waiting for Silicon Valley to examine the societal consequences of its innovations for some time too and, so far, no dice — but it cannot be said that the mainstreaming of analytics in baseball in the past decade has not been a massively consequential story, no matter how it shakes out ethically.

It’s the number two story on our list, in fact. Number one is up next.

 

Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 1: The Chicago Cubs Finally Win It All

By Craig CalcaterraDec 31, 2019, 1:17 PM EST
We're a few short days away from the dawn of the 2020s. So, instead of counting down the Top 25 stories of the year, we're taking a look at the top 25 baseball stories of the past decade.

Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most over the past ten years.

And finally, here we are. The biggest baseball story of the decade: The Chicago Cubs Finally Win It All  

 

So much of this countdown has dealt with controversy, scandal or problems in the game. Sorry, I can’t help that.

I’m the one who came up with this list and if you’ve been reading what I write for any amount of time you know that, while I love the game of baseball, I’m critical by nature. In my experience the most effective way to make institutions one cares about better is to call them out when they fail. I know not everyone agrees with that philosophy, but there is no shortage of people who write about the game who do so from a fan’s or a cheerleader’s or a P.R. guy’s or an armchair general manager’s perspective, so if my approach bugs you I’d encourage you to read those writers. As a matter of personal temperament, I’m never gonna be that guy. At its best baseball is the best thing and I get particularly peeved when it’s not at its best, so I’m gonna talk about it when it’s not.

But I’m not made of stone. Baseball moves me, often. I’m moved by its history. Its drama. By the passion its fans have for the game and the teams and players they root for. When there’s a big moment, a big comeback, or a triumphant underdog, I feel it and I savor it.

One of those moments happened on November 2, 2016 when the Chicago Cubs did what almost no living human being had been around for and likely no one ever actually witnessed: they won their first World Series in 108 years.

I don’t believe in curses. I don’t think black cats released near the on-deck circle in 1969 or billy goats denied entrance into a ballpark in 1945 have an effect on baseball games or the men, born decades after the fact, who play them. It’s a lot of fun to talk and joke about such things that become part of baseball lore, but if you’re the sort of person who takes such things seriously we don’t have a lot to discuss, you and I.

That being said, 108 years between World Series titles is quite a thing. A thing that, over time, would’ve generated enough agita on its own. It was only fitting then, that breaking that title drought — or, if you must, breaking that curse — didn’t come easy. For starters, it required a recession, a sale and then a complete rebuild and re-imagining of the Chicago Cubs organization.

The Cubs managed to make the playoffs in both 2007 and 2008, but GM Jim Hendry’s teams were not really built for the long haul. They carried a high payroll and in 2008 six of their eight everyday players and two of their five starting pitchers were over 30. Two more of those starting pitchers — Carlos Zambrano and Rich Harden — had either a lot of mileage on their odometer or were simply biding time between inevitable injuries. I’m not one to knock players over 30 out of hand, but manager Lou Piniella seemed to have gotten about as much as could be gotten out of this squad and that only amounted to two consecutive exits in the NLDS.

And it’s not like there was a lot of latitude to do more. The Cubs’ owner, Sam Zell, had a financial mess on his hands. He had acquired the Cubs as part of a leveraged buyout of the Tribune Company, the media conglomerate which had owned the Cubs for years, and as a result of all the debt he had incurred, the Great Recession, and the fact that owning media conglomerates was not exactly a business Zell was suited for, he needed to sell off the Cubs in order to make ends meet. After a drawn out and somewhat tortured process, the Ricketts family’s bid for the team was approved on January 22, 2009. They would officially take over the club on October 27 of that year, just in time to watch the Yankees win their 27th World Series in the time since the Cubs last won a single one.

The Cubs lost more than 90 games and finished in last place in each of the first two seasons the Ricketts family owned the team. Tom Ricketts fired longtime general manager Jim Hendry in August of 2011. A month later the Chicken and Beer Red Sox led to a public bloodletting in Boston which cost manager Terry Francona his job and made Sox GM Theo Epstein want to get the hell out of Boston. The Sox’ brass, unwisely, thought that was a fine idea and struck a deal with the Cubs to let Epstein out of his Red Sox contract in exchange for some money and some players who ended up not mattering all that much in the grand scheme.

Epstein quickly hired Padres GM Jed Hoyer and assistant GM Jason McLeod — both of whom were former Epstein lieutenants in Boston — as GM and director of scouting, respectively. On Oct. 25, 2011, Epstein was introduced at a press conference. At the time he said “I firmly believe that we can build a consistent winner, a team that will be playing baseball in October and a team that ultimately will win the World Series.” The ghosts of that black cat and that billy goat had no comment, but anyone familiar with the history of the Cubs was dubious.

Epstein, Hoyer and his staff got to work pretty quickly and did a hell of a lot of work. You know about stuff like trading for Anthony Rizzo and developing Kris Bryant, of course. And you can read all of the specific ways they assembled the team they brought into the 2016 season in this position-by-position breakdown written by Cliff Corcoran and Jay Jaffe at Sports Illustrated three years ago. But Corcoran’s and Jaffe’s executive summary puts the scope of the rebuild in perspective:

Three players—catcher Willson Contreras, infielder Javier Baez and outfielder Matt Szczur—were holdovers from the previous administration. The rest of this year’s current 25-man roster was assembled by Epstein and Co. thanks to 12 trades, eight free-agent signings that cost $495 million, one amateur draft pick and one Rule 5 draft pick.

Before any of that would bear fruit, the Cubs still had to endure last place finishes in 2012, 2013, and 2014, giving them five in a row. Before the 2015 season the Cubs hired Joe Maddon away from the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a deal made possible by Maddon and his agent finding a loophole that allowed him out of his Rays contract. But let’s be serious: Maddon and his agent would not have been looking for such loopholes if the Cubs weren’t signaling a strong interest in him. So strong an interest that they cast aside manager Rick Renteria after only one season at the helm in order to get their man.

With Maddon at the helm and the talent the Cubs had been stockpiling while they lost a ton of games quickly maturing, things changed radically in 2015. The Cubs went from 89-game losers to 97-game winners, finishing in third place in the stacked NL Central, snagging the second Wild Card, beating the Pirates in the one-game playoff and beating the arch-rival Cardinals in the NLDS before losing to the Mets in the NLCS. It was a hell of a ride — one that came at least a year earlier and probably two years earlier than Epstein and Hoyer initially figured it would, they’d later say — but the ride would only get better the following year.

The Cubs started out the 2016 season 8-1, their best start since the 1969 Black Cat season. Their luck seemed to have changed since then, though: In April starter Jake Arrieta would toss a no-hitter. On July 31 — six days after the key acquisition of closer Aroldis Chapman from the Yankees — they came back from a 6-0 deficit against the Mariners to win in extra innings on a Jon Lester bunt of all things.

Of course it wasn’t all luck. The Cubs were loaded. They had two legitimate MVP candidates in Bryant and Rizzo — Rizzo would win — finished first as a team in on-base percentage and OPS+, second in runs behind only the Rockies, and featured the best overall pitching staff in the majors. They’d boast one of the best run differentials in recent history. They’d go on to win their division by 17.5 games and won a Major League-best 103 games. It was the Cubs’ best regular season by winning percentage in over 80 years.

There was obviously more work to be done, but they got to it pretty quickly, dispatching the Giants three games to one in the NLDS — ending their even-year buls**t — came back from a 1-2 deficit in the NLCS against the Dodgers, winning games four, five and six — the last one via a dominant combined pitching performance from Kyle Hendricks and Chapman — and punching their ticket to their first World Series since 1945.

Within a few days, though, it seemed like these juggernaut Cubs would face the same fate as the 1945 (and 1910, 1918, 1929, 1932, 1935, and 1938) counterparts: a World Series loss. That because the AL pennant-winning Cleveland Indians built a three games to one lead and not many teams have blown 3-1 leads in playoff series in any sport.

But it also never quite felt like Cleveland had a handle on it the way other teams with a 3-1 series leads usually have. The Indians only had three starting pitchers due to injuries and they had to ride them hard. That 3-1 lead was based mostly on cold Cubs bats and those bats weren’t likely to stay cold forever. Anything can happen in a short series, but the Cubs made it go longer, gutting out at bats and picking up wins in Games 5 and 6. The longer two teams play the more likely it is that the better team will win, and the Cubs were the better team.

Game 7 meant facing Corey Kluber who, while he didn’t win the Cy Young Award, was still arguably the best starting pitcher in the American League. And he had been dominant in the playoffs to date. Unfortunately for the Indians, Kluber was gassed for Game 7, allowing four runs in four innings. But even then it wasn’t easy. The Indians rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fifth and three in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to an equally-gassed Aroldis Chapman, to tie it up and force extra innings.

Then the rain came. It was not a long rain delay — only 17 minutes — but it was long enough for Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward to call a team meeting and to give them a motivational speech:

“We’re the best team in baseball, and we’re the best team in baseball for a reason! Now we’re going to show it! We play like the score is nothing-nothing!  We’ve got to stay positive and fight for your brothers! Stick together and we’re going to win this game!”

It wasn’t exactly Knute Rockne — I added those exclamation points myself despite having watched Heyward throughout his career and forcing myself to conclude that he’s really not and exclamation point kind of guy — but it was exactly what the Cubs needed. Heyward’s words lit a fire under his teammates who shouted back things like “Keep grinding!” and “Chappy, we’ve got you! We’re going to pick you up!” and “This is only going to make it better when we win!”

Heyward’s recollection of the speech afterward:

“I told them I love them. I told them I’m proud of the way they overcame everything together. I told them everyone has to look in the mirror, and know everyone contributed to this season and to where we are at this point. I said, ‘I don’t know how it’s going to happen, how we’re going to do it, but let’s go out and try to get a W.’”

Kris Bryant’s reflection on Heyward’s speech:

“It was the best thing for us. We all got together in the weight room, we all supported each other. Chapman was a little upset. That guy works his butt off. Jason Heyward led the way, talking us up, getting us ready, and you saw what we did there.”

And it did get them ready. As soon as play resumed, Kyle Schwarber lead off with a single to right field. Ben Zobrist followed, slapping a double down the left field line, plating the guy who pinch-ran for Schwarber. Miguel Montero then ripped a single to left field to make it 8-6. That score would hold and the Cubs would be World Series champions for the first time in 108 years.

At the time it felt like it might’ve been the first of many. The Cubs were loaded with talent, the owners had gobs of money and Epstein and Hoyer were and remain two of the brightest front office lights in the game. They would continue to rampage through the National League, many of us thought, and if they falter they have the brains, the money and the youth to overcome it and reload.

Baseball doesn’t stick to such scripts, however. Over the past three seasons the Cubs have experienced quicker exits each year, losing to the Dodgers in an NLCS rematch in 2017, losing the Wild Card game to the Rockies in 2018, and, this past season, not even making the playoffs, finishing in third place, seven games back of the Cardinals and five games out of the second Wild Card. Joe Maddon’s contract was not renewed and 2016 backup catcher David Ross — who has no coaching experience whatsoever — is now the manager. With a payroll near the Competitive Balance Tax threshold, the Ricketts family has signaled that it’s less-than-eager to spend much if anything to patch the holes that need to be patched. Despite most of the core of the 2016 World Series winners remaining in place, the future of the Cubs is uncertain.

But nothing will take away 2016. Nothing will take away the actual World Series win and the joyride the Cubs took to get there. Perhaps, most importantly, thanks to 2016 the Cubs will never again can be cast as the thing they were for most of the last century: Perpetual losers. A punchline in movies, TV shows and literature that was so potent that merely portraying them as winners constituted the entire joke. A universal shorthand for “sad sack, made tolerable only because the losing was allegedly “lovable” and they had a neat old ballpark.

That all ended this past decade. A decade which, for the first time in over a century. the Cubs and their fans could call themselves winners. It was, by my estimation anyway, the biggest baseball story of the past ten years.

Happy New Decade, everyone.

 

