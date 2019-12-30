Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 7: Miguel Cabrera Wins the Triple Crown

By Craig CalcaterraDec 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
We’re a few short days away from the dawn of the 2020s. So, instead of counting down the Top 25 stories of the year, we’re taking a look at the top 25 baseball stories of the past decade.

Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most over the past ten years.

Next up: number 7: Miguel Cabrera Wins the Triple Crown

When you do something that had only been done 16 times in the previous 134 years — and which had not been done at all for the previous 45 years — it’s big news, so you bet your bippy that Miguel Cabrera winning the Triple Crown in 2012 was going to be near the top of this list.

The fact of his Triple Crown, and any Triple Crown, is pretty straightforward: Cabrera led the American League in batting average, homers and RBI in 2012, batting .330, smacking 44 dingers and knocking in 139. He topped Angels rookie Mike Trout, who hit .326, in batting. Josh Hamilton of the Rangers and Curtis Granderson of the Yankees each hit 43 homers. Hamilton finished second in RBI too, with 128.

There were a couple of things about Cabrera’s Triple Crown, however, that made it a bit more interesting apart from the mere fact that no one had done it since Carl Yastrzemski did back in 1967.

For one thing, there were only 20 teams — 10 in the AL — back in 1967 but there were 30 by 2012. With more teams come more players and with more players comes greater competition for the lead in any given statistical category. The expansion which came in 1969, 1977, 1993, and 1998 which increased the number of teams and players by 33% is likely a big reason why it took so long for someone to pull off Cabrera’s feat.

For another thing, Cabrera’s Triple Crown season may have, actually, been his worst season in a four-year span in which it fell.

Yes, Cabrera led the league in the three Triple Crown categories in 2012, but as measured by both OPS and OPS+ he was probably a better overall hitter in the two seasons which came before it and he definitely was better in the season which followed. Indeed, Cabrera 2012 OPS+ of 164 is the lowest for any winner of the Triple Crown in baseball history. Which is not intended to take away from his feat. It just speaks to the randomness of it and, of course, the fact that the Triple Crown categories, particularly RBI, are less suggestive of excellence than they were assumed to be back when the concept of the Triple Crown became elevated as one of baseball’s greatest feats.

Which, of course, led to a lot of arguing, even if Cabrera’s feat was damn impressive. The arguing came mostly in the form of the AL MVP debate.

The short version: despite how neat it was that Cabrera won the Triple Crown he didn’t have the best season in the American League by, basically, any other measure. The guy who finished second in batting, Mike Trout, clearly did. Unlike Cabrera, Trout was a superior defender at a premium position and was an asset on the base paths, leading the AL in stolen bases. The numbers bore this out, with Trout posting a 10.5 WAR — still tied for the best of his illustrious career — to Cabrera’s 7.1, as well as leading Cabrera by basically all other advanced metrics. Simply put, Trout posted one of the best all-around seasons in recent baseball history. He just did it while leading the league in less-venerable — albeit more truly valuable — offensive categories than Cabrera did.

Anyone with even passing familiarity to the discourse surrounding baseball analytics knows the basic contours of that argument so I won’t rehash it beyond the previous paragraph, but with the hindsight of a few years, a couple of things become obvious:

  • Cabrera MVP backers were so tied up in the novelty of his achievement that they gave shorter-than-justified shrift to the numbers and, above all else, were interested in pushing back against more analytically-minded baseball commentators, with this as just the latest front in their by then many years-old war; and
  • Trout MVP backers were so tied up in the numbers that they gave shorter-than-justified shrift to the novelty of Cabrera’s achievement and, above all else, were interested in pushing back against old school baseball commentators, with this as just the latest front in their by then many years-old war

The most amusing part: people who supported each side were convinced that their side was being totally ignored, even if there was no shortage of ink spilled by who wanted to fight about it.

Indeed, up until and immediately after Cabrera won the Triple Crown people were writing about how “no one was paying attention” even though it was abundantly clear that people were paying massive amounts of attention to it. Lost in all of this was a quote from Carl Yastrzemski at the time who noted that, back in 1967, there actually was no coverage of his Triple Crown and that he wasn’t really aware he won it until the day after the season ended. So much for that “today no one respects the Triple Crown” narrative. Adherents to the analytics side were often seen using the then still-prevalent tactic of casting themselves as intellectual underdogs, out-shouted by the “mainstream media” despite the fact that, by 2012, analytical analysis had taken over as the dominant school of thought both among major league front offices and in the sporting press.

After all the shouting was done, Cabrera won the MVP in 2012 and Trout settled for the Rookie of the Year award. The shouting resumed in 2013 when, once again, Cabrera topped Trout in the MVP voting, with all of the discourse surrounding it continuing to be a proxy battle in a larger war. Trout would eventually win three MVPs and counting. I’m pretty sure he’s OK. As for Cabrera, he cashed in in a major way in March of 2014 when he and the Tigers agreed to a ten-year, $292 million contract extension.

Cabrera began to fall off, production and health-wise, in 2017 and has been a shell of his former self since then. The Tigers can say the same about themselves, of course. It happens to both ballplayers and ballclubs. But each of them have that 2012 season under their belts. A season in which the Tigers won the pennant and Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown. A feat which, whatever you argued back in 2012, you have to sit here, at the end of the decade, and say was pretty damn cool.

Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 5: The Tanking Epidemic

By Craig CalcaterraDec 30, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Next up: number 5: The Tanking Epidemic 

 

Competition to achieve victory is the very essence of sports is. Entertainment derived by fans from watching competitors battle to achieve victory is the very essence of spectator sports. The entire enterprise, then, is premised on everyone involved attempting to win games.

What a great many baseball teams’ strategies in the 2010s presupposed was: “what if it we didn’t try?”

Enter the concept of tanking: clubs intentionally fielding teams of players less talented than they could field in the normal course in the hopes that, by losing, they will (a) improve their draft position, thereby allowing them to get better at some point in the future; and (b) save money in the process. How much is (a) and how much is (b) varying depending on the team.

Tanking is a concept that people have talked about with respect to basketball for decades. It makes sense, as basketball is a sport where one player can make an outsized difference in a team’s future competitive prospects. The Houston Rockets of the 1983-84 season are considered Patient Zero in tanking studies, as they clearly woofed the second half of their season that year in order to get into position to draft either Hakeem Olajuwon or Michael Jordan. They got Hakeem and later won two NBA titles with him. Their obvious efforts to lose in the second half of that season, however, led to the institution of the NBA draft lottery system the following year. Despite the lottery, which has been tweaked numerous times, the lure of some transformative amateur talent in the coming draft still incentivizes NBA teams to tank.

The NFL, too, has had at least some isolated experience with tanking, specifically related to teams trying less than their best in an effort to draft a potential franchise quarterback. Remember back in 2011 when fans of the Colts, Dolphins, Rams and Vikings adopted the only partially tongue-in-cheek rallying cry, “Suck for Luck?” Remember the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benching most of their starters in the final game of the 2014 season in order to draft Jameis Winston? As I’m writing this right now, LSU is thumping Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and my Twitter and Facebook timelines are full of my fellow Ohioans drooling over the prospect of their Bengals drafting Joe Burrow. I’d be shocked if there aren’t people in the Bengals front office who have been thinking hard about that — and making decisions aimed at that — for several weeks now.

Baseball, however, had been immune to the concept of tanking for most of its history. There were several reasons for this:

  • Any one superstar baseball player is far less important to a team winning than any one superstar basketball player, thus making it silly to try to move up in draft position to get any one superstar baseball player;
  • The baseball draft is notoriously imprecise, and the development of even seeming “can’t miss” prospects often fizzles out. Which is to say, even if you’re drafting first in baseball, there is no guarantee you’re getting a superstar;
  • Baseball’s free agency system was far more robust than the other sports, allowing teams to improve more quickly outside of the draft, thus diminishing its importance to some degree;
  • Even within the draft, baseball teams’ historic ability to offer big signing bonuses — and amateur players’ leverage of, say, going to college instead of going pro and signaling to certain teams not to draft them via large bonus demands — allowed for both teams and players to match up with one another in ways that diminished the importance of draft order; and
  • Given the far greater number of games baseball has over the other sports, attendance mattered a lot more for the bottom line and thus a team tanking for 162 games would have a far, far greater impact than a basketball team doing it for 82 or a football team doing it for 16. It’d hurt more, financially speaking, for baseball teams to tank, so they generally didn’t.

Over the course of the past decade, however, each and every one of these disincentives for baseball teams to tank went away, and multiple incentives for teams to tank were created.

The first couple of points — that building a winner via the acquisition of amateur talent is difficult business — was seemingly called into question by the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros. Both of those teams willfully bottomed out, collected high draft picks, and years later won the World Series. They did this by both exploiting the draft and by signing international amateurs, and each created strong teams that, for a long time anyway, didn’t cost a lot of money to hold together. The notion of rebuilding had always been present in baseball, but the idea of cutting it back to the bone like Houston and Chicago did and emerging, relatively quickly, as world-beaters caused the league to take notice and caused many to attempt to emulate them.

But there was more than just monkey-see, monkey-do at work. The structure of baseball, via the 2012 and 2016 Collective Bargaining Agreements, greatly encouraged tanking and discouraged clubs from assuming a win-now approach involving the signing of free agents and otherwise making greater financial expenditures.

Beginning with the 2012 CBA a slotting system was created in the amateur draft in which a given pick would be paid no more than a predetermined bonus with severe penalties on teams which exceeded slotted bonuses. Along with the slots came a “bonus pool” in which teams got a set amount of money to spend in the entire draft. The higher the picks a club had, the larger their bonus pool would be. The net result: winning teams, who picked late in rounds, were prohibited from making big splashes in the draft, thereby making winning worse for draft purposes than it already was and losing teams, who picked early in rounds, had more draft money to play with, thereby making losing even better for draft purposes than it used to be.

Four years later, in the 2016 CBA, hard caps and a pool were placed on international amateur signings too, curtailing a team’s ability to make up for poor draft position via the expenditure of big money in the international market. As was the case with the draft, international pool money was scaled based on the previous season’s standings, giving the worst teams the most money.

Meanwhile, the CBAs in place during the 2010s made signing free agents far less desirable. The qualifying offer system and draft pick compensation tied to signing free agents who rejected qualifying offers increased the cost of signing free agents. And, given that draft picks were already becoming more valuable to teams given the example of the Cubs and Astros and the changes to the draft, that increase in the value of a draft pick was substantial. At the same time, the Competitive Balance Tax threshold — the payroll threshold which, if exceeded, penalized teams financially and, eventually, would cause them to be knocked down in draft order — rose less than revenues increased and was, increasingly, treated by teams as a defacto salary cap.

Finally, the historic penalty for losing — decreased attendance and loss of money — became far less of a problem for owners. As I’ve noted in this space many times, teams increasingly rely on sources of income — long-term TV deals, marketing partnerships, side businesses and real estate ventures — that have little or no connection to clubs putting entertaining and competitive baseball teams on the field in any given year or, in some cases, ever. Indeed, some of these revenue streams have no connection to the playing of actual baseball games at all. As a result, the financial disincentives for fielding a bad team vastly decreased.

The net result of all of this: an epidemic of tanking. A league in which a great many teams made no real effort to win at the major league level.

The basic tanking blueprint:

  1. Trade anyone of value on your major league roster for prospects;
  2. Save as much money as possible by using cheap players to fill out the roster;
  3. Stockpile high draft picks after your team loses a massive number of games for consecutive seasons and use those high draft picks to build an elite farm system;
  4. Allow prospects to develop in the minors while continuing to run out a lineup full of palookas; and
  5. When prospects are finally ready, bring them up in waves and win as many games as possible until they become expensive themselves.

While no team doing this called what they’re doing “tanking” — and while not every rebuilding process can fairly be called tanking — a lot of teams followed this blueprint, and it’s led to a lot of bad baseball.

In 2019 four teams lost 100-plus games — tying a record — and six more lost at least 90 games. Over the past two seasons the Orioles have lost 223 games, giving them one of the worst two-year stretches in baseball history. The Tigers’ 114-losses last year was the fourth-most in baseball history and, at this writing, they appear to be slated to lose in the triple-digits again in 2020. All of this was merely a culmination of a several years-long trend which also included the White Sox, the Blue Jays, the Marlins, the Royals, the Mariners, and the Pirates. Other teams, while more superficially competitive for a time, have declined to improve themselves in the course of a given season, preferring to miss the postseason by many games than merely by a few.

As this has gone on, attendance has steadily declined for each of the past five years. Fans, uninterested in watching games in which as much as a third of the league isn’t interested in winning, are turning away. For aforementioned reasons, however, baseball’s revenues continue to rise. There is nothing inherent in the system that penalizes teams who have no interest in winning in the short or even medium term.

Perhaps, however, failing to win in the long term will eventually discourage tanking. And make no mistake: the teams currently tanking are going to see diminishing returns on the gambit.

While everyone wants to be the Astros or the Cubs, the tanking industrial complex seems to have overlooked a couple of things about how those two team’s tanks paid off. For one thing, they’ve overlooked a basic fact of any sort of market and any sort of competition: first movers have an advantage.

When the Cubs and Astros tanked, they were zigging while everyone else was zagging. They were able to take advantage of trades and high picks in ways others weren’t. Between 2011 and 2013 when Houston lost 324 games in the space of three seasons, only two other teams lost 100 games even once: the Cubs and the Marlins once. This past season the Orioles lost 108 games and they’re not even getting the first pick in draft.

It’s also worth noting that the Cubs and Astros had fewer restrictions on how they could take advantage of losing. For most of their tanking processes, there were no hard bonus slots in the draft or hard caps on international signings as there are now. From 2009-2011 the Astros were able to draft and go over slot to sign guys like George SpringerDallas KeuchelMike FoltynewiczVince VelasquezDelino DeShields, Kiké Hernandez and Nick Tropeano. For their part, the Cubs took great advantage of a cap-free international market, signing Jorge Soler, Eloy Jiménez, Gleyber Torres and Jeimer Candelario. Not only do all the tanking teams now have a lot more competition as they tank, but they seem to have forgotten that, while they want to be like the Astros and Cubs, in many important respects they can’t be.

This offseason has, so far, given us a bit more activity on the free agent front than we’ve seen for the past several seasons. And at least one team who has been tanking — the Chicago White Sox — seem to be transitioning from “happy to lose” to “trying to win.” Whether that means that tanking, one of the defining dynamics of 2010s baseball, will be less of a factor in the 2020s is unclear.

What does seem clear, though, is that while tanking has not harmed MLB’s bottom line thus far, the continuation of the process in which clubs view fielding winning and entertaining teams as an unnecessary component of their mission statement will be a bad one in the long run. Because, again, such a thing is antithetical to the very concept of competitive sports.

 

