Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 5: Tanking epidemic

By Craig CalcaterraDec 30, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
We’re a few short days away from the dawn of the 2020s. So, instead of counting down the Top 25 stories of the year, we’re taking a look at the top 25 baseball stories of the past decade.

Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most over the past ten years.

Next up: number 5: The Tanking Epidemic 

 

Competition to achieve victory is the very essence of sports. Entertainment derived by fans from watching competitors battle to achieve victory is the very essence of spectator sports. The entire enterprise, then, is premised on everyone involved attempting to win games.

What a great many baseball teams’ strategies in the 2010s presupposed was: “what if it we didn’t try?”

Enter the concept of tanking: clubs intentionally fielding teams of players less talented than they could field in the normal course in the hopes that, by losing, they will (a) improve their draft position, thereby allowing them to get better at some point in the future; and (b) save money in the process. Oh, and how much is (a) and how much is (b) varies depending on the team.

Tanking is a concept that people have talked about with respect to basketball for decades. It makes sense, as basketball is a sport where one player can make an outsized difference in a team’s future competitive prospects. The Houston Rockets of the 1983-84 season are considered Patient Zero in tanking studies, as they clearly woofed the second half of their season that year in order to get into position to draft either Hakeem Olajuwon or Michael Jordan. They got Hakeem and later won two NBA titles with him. Their obvious efforts to lose in the second half of that season, however, led to the institution of the NBA draft lottery system the following year. Despite the lottery, which has been tweaked numerous times, the lure of some transformative amateur talent in the coming draft still incentivizes NBA teams to tank.

The NFL, too, has had at least some isolated experience with tanking, specifically related to teams trying less than their best in an effort to draft a potential franchise quarterback. Remember back in 2011 when fans of the Colts, Dolphins, Rams and Vikings adopted the only partially tongue-in-cheek rallying cry, “Suck for Luck?” Remember the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benching most of their starters in the final game of the 2014 season in order to draft Jameis Winston? As I’m writing this right now, LSU is thumping Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and my Twitter and Facebook timelines are full of my fellow Ohioans drooling over the prospect of their Bengals drafting Joe Burrow. I’d be shocked if there aren’t people in the Bengals front office who have been thinking hard about that — and making decisions aimed at that — for several weeks now.

Baseball, however, had been immune to the concept of tanking for most of its history. There were several reasons for this:

  • Any one superstar baseball player is far less important to a team winning than any one superstar basketball player, thus making it silly to try to move up in draft position to get any one superstar baseball player;
  • The baseball draft is notoriously imprecise, and the development of even seeming “can’t miss” prospects often fizzles out. Which is to say, even if you’re drafting first in baseball, there is no guarantee you’re getting a superstar;
  • Baseball’s free agency system was far more robust than the other sports, allowing teams to improve more quickly outside of the draft, thus diminishing its importance to some degree;
  • Even within the draft, baseball teams’ historic ability to offer big signing bonuses — and amateur players’ leverage of, say, going to college instead of going pro and signaling to certain teams not to draft them via large bonus demands — allowed for both teams and players to match up with one another in ways that diminished the importance of draft order; and
  • Given the far greater number of games baseball has over the other sports, attendance mattered a lot more for the bottom line and thus a team tanking for 162 games would have a far, far greater impact than a basketball team doing it for 82 or a football team doing it for 16. It’d hurt more, financially speaking, for baseball teams to tank, so they generally didn’t.

Over the course of the past decade, however, each and every one of these disincentives for baseball teams to tank went away, and multiple incentives for teams to tank were created.

The first couple of points — that building a winner via the acquisition of amateur talent is difficult business — was seemingly called into question by the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros. Both of those teams willfully bottomed out, collected high draft picks, and years later won the World Series. They did this by both exploiting the draft and by signing international amateurs, and each created strong teams that, for a long time anyway, didn’t cost a lot of money to hold together. The notion of rebuilding had always been present in baseball, but the idea of cutting it back to the bone like Houston and Chicago did and emerging, relatively quickly, as world-beaters caused the league to take notice and caused many to attempt to emulate them.

But there was more than just monkey-see, monkey-do at work. The structure of baseball, via the 2012 and 2016 Collective Bargaining Agreements, greatly encouraged tanking and discouraged clubs from assuming a win-now approach involving the signing of free agents and otherwise making greater financial expenditures.

Beginning with the 2012 CBA a slotting system was created in the amateur draft in which a given pick would be paid no more than a predetermined bonus with severe penalties on teams which exceeded slotted bonuses. Along with the slots came a “bonus pool” in which teams got a set amount of money to spend in the entire draft. The higher the picks a club had, the larger their bonus pool would be. The net result: winning teams, who picked late in rounds, were prohibited from making big splashes in the draft, thereby making winning worse for draft purposes than it already was and losing teams, who picked early in rounds, had more draft money to play with, thereby making losing even better for draft purposes than it used to be.

Four years later, in the 2016 CBA, hard caps and a pool were placed on international amateur signings too, curtailing a team’s ability to make up for poor draft position via the expenditure of big money in the international market. As was the case with the draft, international pool money was scaled based on the previous season’s standings, giving the worst teams the most money.

Meanwhile, the CBAs in place during the 2010s made signing free agents far less desirable. The qualifying offer system and draft pick compensation tied to signing free agents who rejected qualifying offers increased the cost of signing free agents. And, given that draft picks were already becoming more valuable to teams given the example of the Cubs and Astros and the changes to the draft, that increase in the value of a draft pick was substantial. At the same time, the Competitive Balance Tax threshold — the payroll threshold which, if exceeded, penalized teams financially and, eventually, would cause them to be knocked down in draft order — rose less than revenues increased and was, increasingly, treated by teams as a defacto salary cap.

Finally, the historic penalty for losing — decreased attendance and loss of money — became far less of a problem for owners. As I’ve noted in this space many times, teams increasingly rely on sources of income — long-term TV deals, marketing partnerships, side businesses and real estate ventures — that have little or no connection to clubs putting entertaining and competitive baseball teams on the field in any given year or, in some cases, ever. Indeed, some of these revenue streams have no connection to the playing of actual baseball games at all. As a result, the financial disincentives for fielding a bad team vastly decreased.

The net result of all of this: an epidemic of tanking. A league in which a great many teams made no real effort to win at the major league level.

The basic tanking blueprint:

  1. Trade anyone of value on your major league roster for prospects;
  2. Save as much money as possible by using cheap players to fill out the roster;
  3. Stockpile high draft picks after your team loses a massive number of games for consecutive seasons and use those high draft picks to build an elite farm system;
  4. Allow prospects to develop in the minors while continuing to run out a lineup full of palookas; and
  5. When prospects are finally ready, bring them up in waves and win as many games as possible until they become expensive themselves.

While no team doing this called what they’re doing “tanking” — and while not every rebuilding process can fairly be called tanking — a lot of teams followed this blueprint, and it’s led to a lot of bad baseball.

In 2019 four teams lost 100-plus games — tying a record — and six more lost at least 90 games. Over the past two seasons the Orioles have lost 223 games, giving them one of the worst two-year stretches in baseball history. The Tigers’ 114-losses last year was the fourth-most in baseball history and, at this writing, they appear to be slated to lose in the triple-digits again in 2020. All of this was merely a culmination of a several years-long trend which also included the White Sox, the Blue Jays, the Marlins, the Royals, the Mariners, and the Pirates. Other teams, while more superficially competitive for a time, have declined to improve themselves in the course of a given season, preferring to miss the postseason by many games than merely by a few.

As this has gone on, attendance has steadily declined for each of the past five years. Fans, uninterested in watching games in which as much as a third of the league isn’t interested in winning, are turning away. For aforementioned reasons, however, baseball’s revenues continue to rise. There is nothing inherent in the system that penalizes teams who have no interest in winning in the short or even medium term.

Perhaps, however, failing to win in the long term will eventually discourage tanking. And make no mistake: the teams currently tanking are going to see diminishing returns on the gambit.

While everyone wants to be the Astros or the Cubs, the tanking industrial complex seems to have overlooked a couple of things about how those two team’s tanks paid off. For one thing, they’ve overlooked a basic fact of any sort of market and any sort of competition: first movers have an advantage.

When the Cubs and Astros tanked, they were zigging while everyone else was zagging. They were able to take advantage of trades and high picks in ways others weren’t. Between 2011 and 2013 when Houston lost 324 games in the space of three seasons, only two other teams lost 100 games even once: the Cubs and the Marlins once. This past season the Orioles lost 108 games and they’re not even getting the first pick in draft.

It’s also worth noting that the Cubs and Astros had fewer restrictions on how they could take advantage of losing. For most of their tanking processes, there were no hard bonus slots in the draft or hard caps on international signings as there are now. From 2009-2011 the Astros were able to draft and go over slot to sign guys like George SpringerDallas KeuchelMike FoltynewiczVince VelasquezDelino DeShields, Kiké Hernandez and Nick Tropeano. For their part, the Cubs took great advantage of a cap-free international market, signing Jorge Soler, Eloy Jiménez, Gleyber Torres and Jeimer Candelario. Not only do all the tanking teams now have a lot more competition as they tank, but they seem to have forgotten that, while they want to be like the Astros and Cubs, in many important respects they can’t be.

This offseason has, so far, given us a bit more activity on the free agent front than we’ve seen for the past several seasons. And at least one team who has been tanking — the Chicago White Sox — seems to be transitioning from “happy to lose” to “trying to win.” Whether that means that tanking, one of the defining dynamics of 2010s baseball, will be less of a factor in the 2020s is unclear.

What does seem clear, though, is that while tanking has not harmed MLB’s bottom line thus far, the continuation of the process in which clubs view fielding winning and entertaining teams as an unnecessary component of their mission statement will be a bad one in the long run. Because, again, such a thing is antithetical to the very concept of competitive sports.

 

Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 1: Chicago Cubs finally win it all

By Craig CalcaterraDec 31, 2019, 1:17 PM EST
We’re a few short days away from the dawn of the 2020s. So, instead of counting down the Top 25 stories of the year, we’re taking a look at the top 25 baseball stories of the past decade.

Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most over the past ten years.

And finally, here we are. The biggest baseball story of the decade: The Chicago Cubs Finally Win It All  

 

So much of this countdown has dealt with controversy, scandal or problems in the game. Sorry, I can’t help that.

I’m the one who came up with this list and if you’ve been reading what I write for any amount of time you know that, while I love the game of baseball, I’m critical by nature. In my experience the most effective way to make institutions one cares about better is to call them out when they fail. I know not everyone agrees with that philosophy, but there is no shortage of people who write about the game who do so from a fan’s or a cheerleader’s or a P.R. guy’s or an armchair general manager’s perspective, so if my approach bugs you I’d encourage you to read those writers. As a matter of personal temperament, I’m never gonna be that guy. At its best baseball is the best thing and I get particularly peeved when it’s not at its best, so I’m gonna talk about it when it’s not.

But I’m not made of stone. Baseball moves me, often. I’m moved by its history. Its drama. By the passion its fans have for the game and the teams and players they root for. When there’s a big moment, a big comeback, or a triumphant underdog, I feel it and I savor it.

One of those moments happened on November 2, 2016 when the Chicago Cubs did what almost no living human being had been around for and likely no one ever actually witnessed: they won their first World Series in 108 years.

I don’t believe in curses. I don’t think black cats released near the on-deck circle in 1969 or billy goats denied entrance into a ballpark in 1945 have an effect on baseball games or the men, born decades after the fact, who play them. It’s a lot of fun to talk and joke about such things that become part of baseball lore, but if you’re the sort of person who takes such things seriously we don’t have a lot to discuss, you and I.

That being said, 108 years between World Series titles is quite a thing. A thing that, over time, would’ve generated enough agita on its own. It was only fitting then, that breaking that title drought — or, if you must, breaking that curse — didn’t come easy. For starters, it required a recession, a sale and then a complete rebuild and re-imagining of the Chicago Cubs organization.

The Cubs managed to make the playoffs in both 2007 and 2008, but GM Jim Hendry’s teams were not really built for the long haul. They carried a high payroll and in 2008 six of their eight everyday players and two of their five starting pitchers were over 30. Two more of those starting pitchers — Carlos Zambrano and Rich Harden — had either a lot of mileage on their odometer or were simply biding time between inevitable injuries. I’m not one to knock players over 30 out of hand, but manager Lou Piniella seemed to have gotten about as much as could be gotten out of this squad and that only amounted to two consecutive exits in the NLDS.

And it’s not like there was a lot of latitude to do more. The Cubs’ owner, Sam Zell, had a financial mess on his hands. He had acquired the Cubs as part of a leveraged buyout of the Tribune Company, the media conglomerate which had owned the Cubs for years, and as a result of all the debt he had incurred, the Great Recession, and the fact that owning media conglomerates was not exactly a business Zell was suited for, he needed to sell off the Cubs in order to make ends meet. After a drawn out and somewhat tortured process, the Ricketts family’s bid for the team was approved on January 22, 2009. They would officially take over the club on October 27 of that year, just in time to watch the Yankees win their 27th World Series in the time since the Cubs last won a single one.

The Cubs lost more than 90 games and finished in last place in each of the first two seasons the Ricketts family owned the team. Tom Ricketts fired longtime general manager Jim Hendry in August of 2011. A month later the Chicken and Beer Red Sox led to a public bloodletting in Boston which cost manager Terry Francona his job and made Sox GM Theo Epstein want to get the hell out of Boston. The Sox’ brass, unwisely, thought that was a fine idea and struck a deal with the Cubs to let Epstein out of his Red Sox contract in exchange for some money and some players who ended up not mattering all that much in the grand scheme.

Epstein quickly hired Padres GM Jed Hoyer and assistant GM Jason McLeod — both of whom were former Epstein lieutenants in Boston — as GM and director of scouting, respectively. On Oct. 25, 2011, Epstein was introduced at a press conference. At the time he said “I firmly believe that we can build a consistent winner, a team that will be playing baseball in October and a team that ultimately will win the World Series.” The ghosts of that black cat and that billy goat had no comment, but anyone familiar with the history of the Cubs was dubious.

Epstein, Hoyer and his staff got to work pretty quickly and did a hell of a lot of work. You know about stuff like trading for Anthony Rizzo and developing Kris Bryant, of course. And you can read all of the specific ways they assembled the team they brought into the 2016 season in this position-by-position breakdown written by Cliff Corcoran and Jay Jaffe at Sports Illustrated three years ago. But Corcoran’s and Jaffe’s executive summary puts the scope of the rebuild in perspective:

Three players—catcher Willson Contreras, infielder Javier Baez and outfielder Matt Szczur—were holdovers from the previous administration. The rest of this year’s current 25-man roster was assembled by Epstein and Co. thanks to 12 trades, eight free-agent signings that cost $495 million, one amateur draft pick and one Rule 5 draft pick.

Before any of that would bear fruit, the Cubs still had to endure last place finishes in 2012, 2013, and 2014, giving them five in a row. Before the 2015 season the Cubs hired Joe Maddon away from the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a deal made possible by Maddon and his agent finding a loophole that allowed him out of his Rays contract. But let’s be serious: Maddon and his agent would not have been looking for such loopholes if the Cubs weren’t signaling a strong interest in him. So strong an interest that they cast aside manager Rick Renteria after only one season at the helm in order to get their man.

With Maddon at the helm and the talent the Cubs had been stockpiling while they lost a ton of games quickly maturing, things changed radically in 2015. The Cubs went from 89-game losers to 97-game winners, finishing in third place in the stacked NL Central, snagging the second Wild Card, beating the Pirates in the one-game playoff and beating the arch-rival Cardinals in the NLDS before losing to the Mets in the NLCS. It was a hell of a ride — one that came at least a year earlier and probably two years earlier than Epstein and Hoyer initially figured it would, they’d later say — but the ride would only get better the following year.

The Cubs started out the 2016 season 8-1, their best start since the 1969 Black Cat season. Their luck seemed to have changed since then, though: In April starter Jake Arrieta would toss a no-hitter. On July 31 — six days after the key acquisition of closer Aroldis Chapman from the Yankees — they came back from a 6-0 deficit against the Mariners to win in extra innings on a Jon Lester bunt of all things.

Of course it wasn’t all luck. The Cubs were loaded. They had two legitimate MVP candidates in Bryant and Rizzo — Bryant would win — finished first as a team in on-base percentage and OPS+, second in runs behind only the Rockies, and featured the best overall pitching staff in the majors. They’d boast one of the best run differentials in recent history. They’d go on to win their division by 17.5 games and won a Major League-best 103 games. It was the Cubs’ best regular season by winning percentage in over 80 years.

There was obviously more work to be done, but they got to it pretty quickly, dispatching the Giants three games to one in the NLDS — ending their even-year buls**t — came back from a 1-2 deficit in the NLCS against the Dodgers, winning games four, five and six — the last one via a dominant combined pitching performance from Kyle Hendricks and Chapman — and punching their ticket to their first World Series since 1945.

Within a few days, though, it seemed like these juggernaut Cubs would face the same fate as the 1945 (and 1910, 1918, 1929, 1932, 1935, and 1938) counterparts: a World Series loss. That because the AL pennant-winning Cleveland Indians built a three games to one lead and not many teams have blown 3-1 leads in playoff series in any sport.

But it also never quite felt like Cleveland had a handle on it the way other teams with a 3-1 series leads usually have. The Indians only had three starting pitchers due to injuries and they had to ride them hard. That 3-1 lead was based mostly on cold Cubs bats and those bats weren’t likely to stay cold forever. Anything can happen in a short series, but the Cubs made it go longer, gutting out at bats and picking up wins in Games 5 and 6. The longer two teams play the more likely it is that the better team will win, and the Cubs were the better team.

Game 7 meant facing Corey Kluber who, while he didn’t win the Cy Young Award, was still arguably the best starting pitcher in the American League. And he had been dominant in the playoffs to date. Unfortunately for the Indians, Kluber was gassed for Game 7, allowing four runs in four innings. But even then it wasn’t easy. The Indians rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fifth and three in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to an equally-gassed Aroldis Chapman, to tie it up and force extra innings.

Then the rain came. It was not a long rain delay — only 17 minutes — but it was long enough for Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward to call a team meeting and to give them a motivational speech:

“We’re the best team in baseball, and we’re the best team in baseball for a reason! Now we’re going to show it! We play like the score is nothing-nothing!  We’ve got to stay positive and fight for your brothers! Stick together and we’re going to win this game!”

It wasn’t exactly Knute Rockne — I added those exclamation points myself despite having watched Heyward throughout his career and forcing myself to conclude that he’s really not and exclamation point kind of guy — but it was exactly what the Cubs needed. Heyward’s words lit a fire under his teammates who shouted back things like “Keep grinding!” and “Chappy, we’ve got you! We’re going to pick you up!” and “This is only going to make it better when we win!”

Heyward’s recollection of the speech afterward:

“I told them I love them. I told them I’m proud of the way they overcame everything together. I told them everyone has to look in the mirror, and know everyone contributed to this season and to where we are at this point. I said, ‘I don’t know how it’s going to happen, how we’re going to do it, but let’s go out and try to get a W.’”

Kris Bryant’s reflection on Heyward’s speech:

“It was the best thing for us. We all got together in the weight room, we all supported each other. Chapman was a little upset. That guy works his butt off. Jason Heyward led the way, talking us up, getting us ready, and you saw what we did there.”

And it did get them ready. As soon as play resumed, Kyle Schwarber lead off with a single to right field. Ben Zobrist followed, slapping a double down the left field line, plating the guy who pinch-ran for Schwarber. Miguel Montero then ripped a single to left field to make it 8-6. That score would hold and the Cubs would be World Series champions for the first time in 108 years.

At the time it felt like it might’ve been the first of many. The Cubs were loaded with talent, the owners had gobs of money and Epstein and Hoyer were and remain two of the brightest front office lights in the game. They would continue to rampage through the National League, many of us thought, and if they falter they have the brains, the money and the youth to overcome it and reload.

Baseball doesn’t stick to such scripts, however. Over the past three seasons the Cubs have experienced quicker exits each year, losing to the Dodgers in an NLCS rematch in 2017, losing the Wild Card game to the Rockies in 2018, and, this past season, not even making the playoffs, finishing in third place, seven games back of the Cardinals and five games out of the second Wild Card. Joe Maddon’s contract was not renewed and 2016 backup catcher David Ross — who has no coaching experience whatsoever — is now the manager. With a payroll near the Competitive Balance Tax threshold, the Ricketts family has signaled that it’s less-than-eager to spend much if anything to patch the holes that need to be patched. Despite most of the core of the 2016 World Series winners remaining in place, the future of the Cubs is uncertain.

But nothing will take away 2016. Nothing will take away the actual World Series win and the joyride the Cubs took to get there. Perhaps, most importantly, thanks to 2016 the Cubs will never again can be cast as the thing they were for most of the last century: Perpetual losers. A punchline in movies, TV shows and literature that was so potent that merely portraying them as winners constituted the entire joke. A universal shorthand for “sad sack, made tolerable only because the losing was allegedly “lovable” and they had a neat old ballpark.

That all ended this past decade. A decade which, for the first time in over a century. the Cubs and their fans could call themselves winners. It was, by my estimation anyway, the biggest baseball story of the past ten years.

Happy New Decade, everyone.

 

