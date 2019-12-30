Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 4: Bud Selig Retires, Rob Manfred takes over

We’re a few short days away from the dawn of the 2020s. So, instead of counting down the Top 25 stories of the year, we’re taking a look at the top 25 baseball stories of the past decade.

Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most over the past ten years.

Next up: number 4: Rob Manfred Becomes Commissioner of Baseball

Bud Selig took over from Fay Vincent as Major League Baseball’s Commissioner in the early 90s as the result of an owners’ coup. While he almost immediately drove the game over a cliff by forcing the 1994-95 strike, he somehow survived, eventually learned from his mistakes and, over the next 20 years, consolidated his power. Indeed, he consolidated it so well that on at least two occasions he announced that he would retire only to be begged to stay on longer by the other owners.

And the owners had good reason to want him to stay: he was amazingly good for them:

Owners made all kinds of money under Bud’s leadership. More than they ever had before;

The owners, under Bud’s leadership, finally learned to stop shooting themselves in the foot via misguided efforts to bust the players’ union (misguided efforts Selig once himself led, mind you, but see what I said above about how he learned from his mistakes) and instead began to learn how to beat them at the bargaining table rather try to do end-runs around it;

Selig perfected the tactics which most teams would use to convince local governments to build them new ballparks and, thanks to that, he oversaw almost a complete turnover in stadium inventory during his reign;

Bud oversaw the successful adoption and exploitation of online media and online platforms which was unmatched in professional sports, allowing MLB to create spinoff businesses which were subsequently sold for billions and billions of dollars, all payable to owners and not sharable with players. That may seem to have been inevitable now, but it’s not hard to imagine 30 owners fighting over that, each trying to monetize “[Team].com” and all of them failing miserably, leading to a patchwork setup that did not, in fact, make the owners billions; and

He spearheaded innovations like the wild card, interleague play and expanded playoffs which, while distressing to baseball purists, helped drive those revenue and ticket sales increases and — maybe more significantly — shook baseball out of the mindset that nothing can be changed in the game without an act of God and the ghost of Honus Wagner appearing to 18 of the 30 owners in a vision on the top of a mountain.

You’ll note that basically all of that describes things that benefit the men and the corporations who own baseball teams. That’s no accident. Despite the sentiment out there that the Commissioner of Baseball is some presidential figure who is tasked with looking out for the good of the game in the broadest sense, that has never been the job. Sure, some commissioners pretend that’s the job when it suits them, but the job is to do the bidding of the owners or, if their bidding is dumb, to convince them to come up with some different bidding. Ultimately, the only measure of a commissioner’s success is how much money he made the owners and Bud Selig made money for the owners to beat the band.

So in 2013 when Selig, again, said that he wanted to retire, you’ll not be surprised to hear that the owners weren’t all that happy. So Bud did something to try to make them happy. He basically named his successor.

Specifically, he named Rob Manfred, the Executive Vice President for Economics & League Affairs, baseball’s Chief Operating Officer. And he did it in September 2013, well over a year before he was to leave office, saying that Manfred would run the Commissioner’s Office on a day-to-day basis. Selig said it was his plan to work on “big picture issues” and prepare for retirement.

All of this was a big deal. For one thing, it finally made it clear that Selig was, in fact, going to quit. One of the reasons everyone sort of knew Selig had been bluffing about retiring in previous years was that he had not had a formalized second-in-command since Bob DuPuy left in 2010 and most people who knew Selig knew that he was not going to leave without at least attempting to control who replaced him. For another thing, naming Manfred made it very clear what Selig’s priorities and values were and what he felt Major League Baseball’s priorities should be after he departed.

Manfred’s title bad been, as noted, Executive Vice President for Economics & League Affairs, but he was really Bud Selig’s blunt instrument, hatchet man, bad cop, or whatever other Hollywood-style moniker you want to put on it. In contrast to Selig, Manfred was not a baseball man or really even a sports guy at all. Instead of parlaying a used car business and a love of the game into a baseball empire or running a successful Olympic Committee or something, Manfred made his bones as a labor lawyer at a white shoe law firm, representing management. Within five years he had Major League Baseball as a client, and he represented MLB on labor matters as an outside attorney for another nine years. It was not until 1998 that he was brought in-house.

Manfred served as the league’s point man for collective bargaining talks in 2002, 2006 and 2011. Each round of talks concluded without a strike or lockout and each round of talks, one can strongly argue, strengthened, rather than weakened, ownership’s hand for the first time since before Marvin Miller took over the MLBPA back in the 60s.

Manfred was also the man Selig had handle his thorniest problems. He was the point man for the league’s anti-PED efforts. Efforts which, as we noted in the Biogenesis entry, were, to put it mildly, . . . aggressive. He was the point man in the Dodgers’ bankruptcy and sale which took no small amount of jawboning and a game of chicken which risked billions. There are a lot of things Manfred did while serving under Selig that one could question or criticize. There is nothing he did in that capacity that did not inure to the great benefit of Selig, the 30 owners and Major League Baseball. Frankly, it made him perfect for the job of Commissioner, at least if you remember what the actual job description is and if don’t pretend that it’s to be some Baseball Dad or whatever.

The vote to pick a new commissioner was held in August 2014. There was some drama surrounding all of that as a small insurgency led by Jerry Reinsdorf of the White Sox sought an alternative candidate, but eventually Bud’s heir apparent got the job.

Since taking over, Manfred hasn’t done too terribly much to cause Bud Selig to regret his decision.

I’ve been told by people in a position to know there is at least some sentiment in the league office, the union office and in many team front offices that people are often displeased with Manfred’s demeanor. That he’s more prickly and abrasive than Bud used to be. That he does not have a good sense for P.R. and that he has, instead, chosen to just make assertions about league actions and policy rather than try to lay the groundwork for them. That sort of thing. There’s a good deal of truth to it from what I can see, but I’d also guess that most people who think this have forgotten what Bud Selig was like back in the early 1990s. Manfred will likely never be able to pull off that oddly endearing, allegedly confused, but dadgummit, he just loves baseball Uncle Bud persona, but he has been in the job less than five years. One assumes he’ll develop a bit more polish over time.

On the substance, though, Manfred has done exactly what his successor and his 30 employers have wanted him to do.

Revenues continue to grow at unprecedented rates and, on top of the TV deals and new ballparks that Selig helped oversee, Manfred has radically expanded MLB sponsorship deals, signing up “official partners of Major League Baseball” in every business imaginable. Under his leadership multiple teams have gotten into the real estate business, with insanely lucrative developments already being built in Atlanta and St. Louis and even more lucrative developments being planned in Anaheim, San Francisco, Oakland and other cities. Manfred has even gotten baseball into the gambling business, which is something that would’ve been utterly unthinkable a few short years ago.

He also, perhaps not surprisingly given his track record, deftly handled the 2016 Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations which, many believe, contained some of the biggest concessions to the owners in CBA history. Whatever you think about that on the specifics, it cannot be denied that baseball revenue has skyrocketed and that, for the first time in decades, player compensation has gone down. To call it anything less than a total victory for ownership and MLB would be to engage in magical thinking. The owners certainly agreed. In 2018 they extended Manfred’s contract through the 2024 season. Bud Selig used to only get two-year deals.

These days there are storm clouds on the horizon. It finally dawned on the players that their clocks were being cleaned by Manfred and, in the past couple of years, they have taken an increasingly bold stance on labor issues. While the current CBA lasts through the 2021 season, player displeasure persuaded Manfred to begin preliminary talks with the union in midstream. Those talks didn’t go too well, and at the moment many think that Manfred will have his toughest fight yet before a new CBA is signed. His nearly 20-year streak of handling those without a work stoppage is certainly in jeopardy.

For now, though, Manfred’s power is unquestioned. And Bud Selig’s legacy — including his decision to name Manfred his successor — remains perfectly intact.

