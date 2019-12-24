D-Backs, Kole Calhoun agree on two-year, $16 million contract

The Mets have done some last minute shopping and got their fans something pretty nice for Christmas: Andy Martino of SNY reports that the Mets have agreed to a deal with free agent reliever Dellin Betances. Jeff Passan reports that it’s a one year deal with two player options.

The Mets’ bullpen was a big problem in 2019, so this is a big move to make it better. At least, that is, if Betances is back up to speed. he made just one appearance for the Yankees this past season due to Achilles and shoulder injures but he posted a 2.22 ERA with 607 strikeouts in 373.1 innings between 2014-2018, making at least 66 appearances in all five of those seasons.

There’s no word yet on the money — and the player options are an interesting twist in this age of mostly team options — but the Mets just got something of an economic windfall via the restructuring of Yoenis Céspedes’ contract.

UPDATE: The deal can max out at $13 million in 2020 if he reaches certain benchmarks. It’s worth $13.5 million guaranteed if Betances exercises the player option for 2021. There is a $1 million player/vesting option for 2022, with a $500,000 buyout, so he could technically max out at $14.5 million, but he’s only taking that $1 million option if his arm has fallen off, one assumes. It’s a safety net for him.

As for this former team: the Yankees have now lost both Didi Gregorius and Betances on what are, basically, one-year deals.

Statements from Betances and the Mets:

Brodie Van Wagenen: “Dellin is one of the elite relievers in the game with an incredible track record of pitching on the biggest stage and in playoff games. This is a tremendously exciting gift for Mets fans this holiday season in our championship pursuit.” — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) December 24, 2019

