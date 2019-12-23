Martín Maldonado
Martín Maldonado rejoins Astros on two-year, $7 million contract

By Bill BaerDec 23, 2019, 8:47 PM EST
The Astros just announced that the club and free agent catcher Martín Maldonado have officially agreed on a two-year, $7 million contract. The deal was originally reported several days ago, first by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Maldonado, 33, is quite familiar with the Astros, having spent the latter halves of the last two seasons in Houston. The Astros acquired him on July 26, 2018 from the Angels and again on July 31 this past season from the Cubs. Overall, he played for three teams in 2019: the Royals, Cubs, and Astros, batting an aggregate .213/.293/.378 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI in 374 plate appearances. Maldonado has never been a plus hitter but has always been well-regarded for his other skills like defense, framing, and game-calling.

As presently constructed, Maldonado would be sharing catching duties with Dustin Garneau. The Astros could still find a way to add another catcher before spring training, though.

Marlins ink Francisco Cervelli to one-year, $2 million contract

By Bill BaerDec 23, 2019, 7:39 PM EST
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported earlier today that the Marlins and free agent catcher Francisco Cervelli reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Cervelli, 33, hit a meager .193/.279/.248 across 123 trips to the plate with the Pirates while also dealing with a concussion. He was released in August and signed with the Braves for the remainder of the season. Cervelli hit a double and a pair of homers, accounting for all three of hits hits in 27 plate appearances with his new team. He went hitless with a walk in three PA in the postseason.

In Florida, Cervelli will serve as the backup to Jorge Alfaro behind the plate. Alfaro played in 130 games last year, so Cervelli’s role will be even more limited than it would have been with other clubs.

It’s worth noting that Cervelli and Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter were teammates on the Yankees from 2008-14, so they are very familiar with one another.