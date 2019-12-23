Martín Maldonado rejoins Astros on two-year, $7 million contract

The Astros just announced that the club and free agent catcher Martín Maldonado have officially agreed on a two-year, $7 million contract. The deal was originally reported several days ago, first by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Maldonado, 33, is quite familiar with the Astros, having spent the latter halves of the last two seasons in Houston. The Astros acquired him on July 26, 2018 from the Angels and again on July 31 this past season from the Cubs. Overall, he played for three teams in 2019: the Royals, Cubs, and Astros, batting an aggregate .213/.293/.378 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI in 374 plate appearances. Maldonado has never been a plus hitter but has always been well-regarded for his other skills like defense, framing, and game-calling.

As presently constructed, Maldonado would be sharing catching duties with Dustin Garneau. The Astros could still find a way to add another catcher before spring training, though.

