Marlins ink Francisco Cervelli to one-year, $2 million contract

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported earlier today that the Marlins and free agent catcher Francisco Cervelli reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Cervelli, 33, hit a meager .193/.279/.248 across 123 trips to the plate with the Pirates while also dealing with a concussion. He was released in August and signed with the Braves for the remainder of the season. Cervelli hit a double and a pair of homers, accounting for all three of hits hits in 27 plate appearances with his new team. He went hitless with a walk in three PA in the postseason.

In Florida, Cervelli will serve as the backup to Jorge Alfaro behind the plate. Alfaro played in 130 games last year, so Cervelli’s role will be even more limited than it would have been with other clubs.

It’s worth noting that Cervelli and Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter were teammates on the Yankees from 2008-14, so they are very familiar with one another.

