RingCentral Coliseum
Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Alameda County to sell ownership share in Coliseum to Athletics

By Bill BaerDec 23, 2019, 6:32 PM EST
Sarah Ravani of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to sell its share of ownership in the Coliseum arena complex to the Oakland Athletics. The vote was unanimous at 5-0. Thus ends years of fighting between the city of Oakland and the Athletics.

The Coliseum is currently home to the Athletics and the NFL’s Oakland Raiders. The Raiders, however, will be moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. As Ravani notes, the Athletics plan to redevelop the property into a “multisports facility” that includes affordable housing and parks. Per Ravani, the Athletics will pay a total of $85 million across six years, plus cover $5 million annually in operating costs.

Per MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos, Athletics president Dave Kaval said, “We are deeply appreciative to Alameda County Board of Supervisors and Alameda County staff for their work on this transaction. We are committed to the long-term success of East Oakland and the Coliseum site, and as a result of this transaction, millions of dollars that were being spent on the Coliseum site can now be repurposed to meet important health and safety needs in Alameda County. We now look forward to creating a mutually beneficial partnership with the City of Oakland.”

The Athletics don’t plan to stay in the Coliseum for long, however. The organization has been considering the Howard Terminal site as a potential location for a new ballpark and progress has been made recently. The Athletics were recently granted four years to perform an environmental review of a proposal to rent out land in the port of Oakland.

Martín Maldonado rejoins Astros on two-year, $7 million contract

Martín Maldonado
Elsa/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 23, 2019, 8:47 PM EST
The Astros just announced that the club and free agent catcher Martín Maldonado have officially agreed on a two-year, $7 million contract. The deal was originally reported several days ago, first by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Maldonado, 33, is quite familiar with the Astros, having spent the latter halves of the last two seasons in Houston. The Astros acquired him on July 26, 2018 from the Angels and again on July 31 this past season from the Cubs. Overall, he played for three teams in 2019: the Royals, Cubs, and Astros, batting an aggregate .213/.293/.378 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI in 374 plate appearances. Maldonado has never been a plus hitter but has always been well-regarded for his other skills like defense, framing, and game-calling.

As presently constructed, Maldonado would be sharing catching duties with Dustin Garneau. The Astros could still find a way to add another catcher before spring training, though.