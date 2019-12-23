Alameda County to sell ownership share in Coliseum to Athletics

Sarah Ravani of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to sell its share of ownership in the Coliseum arena complex to the Oakland Athletics. The vote was unanimous at 5-0. Thus ends years of fighting between the city of Oakland and the Athletics.

The Coliseum is currently home to the Athletics and the NFL’s Oakland Raiders. The Raiders, however, will be moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. As Ravani notes, the Athletics plan to redevelop the property into a “multisports facility” that includes affordable housing and parks. Per Ravani, the Athletics will pay a total of $85 million across six years, plus cover $5 million annually in operating costs.

Per MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos, Athletics president Dave Kaval said, “We are deeply appreciative to Alameda County Board of Supervisors and Alameda County staff for their work on this transaction. We are committed to the long-term success of East Oakland and the Coliseum site, and as a result of this transaction, millions of dollars that were being spent on the Coliseum site can now be repurposed to meet important health and safety needs in Alameda County. We now look forward to creating a mutually beneficial partnership with the City of Oakland.”

The Athletics don’t plan to stay in the Coliseum for long, however. The organization has been considering the Howard Terminal site as a potential location for a new ballpark and progress has been made recently. The Athletics were recently granted four years to perform an environmental review of a proposal to rent out land in the port of Oakland.

